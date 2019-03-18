In open letter, Priyanka Gandhi promises to transform Uttar Pradesh politics, listen to 'voice of the people'

Lucknow: Sounding the poll bugle from the banks of river Ganga, Congress' in-charge of eastern Uttar Pradesh Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Sunday said political stagnancy had left the youths, women, farmers and labourers distressed in Uttar Pradesh, and it was her responsibility to change the politics in the state.

Priyanka arrived in Lucknow for the next leg of her Uttar Pradesh tour, as part of which she is to sail from Prayagraj to Varanasi on river Ganga.

In an open letter dated 17 March, Priyanka said: "Due to stagnancy in the politics of the state, youngsters, women, farmers and labourers are worried. They want to share their pain and agony, but in the noise of political arithmetic, their voice is completely absent from the policies of the state."

She said political transformation in the state was not possible without listening to the voices of the people and sharing their pain.

"Hence, I have come to your doorstep for a sachhaa samwaad (genuine conversation). I assure you that based on the conversation with you, Congress will transform the politics in Uttar Pradesh. We will move towards solving your problems," she said in the letter.

The party's newly-appointed general secretary said she would communicate with people using various means of transportation, including waterways, buses, train and on foot (padayatra).

"River Ganga is a symbol of truth and equality. It is also a symbol of our Ganga-Jamuni tehzeeb (culture). It does not differentiate among people. Ganga-ji is the lifeline of Uttar Pradesh, and with her support, I will reach you," the letter read.

Priyanka will be on a three-day tour beginning Monday, vice-president of Uttar Pradesh Congress RP Tripathi said in a communique on Friday, to the district magistrates of Prayagraj, Bhadohi, Mirzapur and Varanasi.

Party leaders said Priyanka was likely to use a motorboat (steamer) to cover the distance of around 100 kilometres.

She is set to meet family members of slain CRPF jawan Mahesh Raj Yadav in Allahabad, and on Wednesday, she will visit the ancestral home of former prime minister Lal Bahadur Shastri in Varanasi, the letter said.

