In Odisha's Bargarh, Rahul Gandhi slams Naveen Patnaik and Narendra Modi over youth unemployment

Bargarh (Odisha): Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Friday lashed out at Odisha chief minister Naveen Patnaik and Prime Minister Narendra Modi for 'failing' to provide jobs for the youth in the state.

"What has Naveen Patnaik done for the unemployed youth of Odisha? Is there anyone here who can say Naveen Patnaik or Narendra Modi gave them employment? But Modiji indulged in corruption and gave Rs 30,000 crore to Anil Ambani," he said while addressing a gathering in Bargarh.

Continuing his tirade against the prime minister, Rahul said that Modi talks about farmers in every meeting but does not waive farm loans. He only waives loans of rich businessmen, the Gandhi scion alleged.

Rahul asserted that his party not only makes promises but also keeps them, with regards to loan waivers implemented in Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh a few hours after forming the government in these states.

"We waived loans in Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh. We will do the same in Odisha. We promised farm loan waiver if the Congress won the Assembly elections in Chhattisgarh. I told Chhattisgarh chief minister Bhupesh Baghel that we must announce farm loan waiver within ten days of coming to power and I am proud to say that he did it within six hours of assuming office," Rahul said at the rally.

Within hours of being sworn-in as Baghel announced to waive off farm loans amounting to Rs 6,100 crore. The new government also decided to raise the minimum support price of paddy to Rs 2,500 per quintal.

In his first decision, taken within two hours of assuming office as chief minister of Madhya Pradesh, Kamal Nath waived the outstanding short term crop loans of farmers up to Rs 2 lakh as on 31 March, 2018, taken from nationalised and the cooperative banks.

Rahul's campaign is a part of the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections which is scheduled to start from 11 April and will go on till 19 May. Counting of polls will take place on 23 May.

