In meeting with snake charmers, Priyanka Gandhi plays with reptiles in Rae Bareli amid serpentine trail of campaigning

Politics FP Staff May 02, 2019 13:41:34 IST

Congress general secretary in eastern Uttar Pradesh Priyanka Gandhi Vadra was seen interacting with snake charmers and even held a snake in her hand during a tour of her mother Sonia Gandhi's parliamentary constituency Rae Bareli on Wednesday.

Priyanka reached Purwa village on the second day of her visit to Rae Bareli. Here she met the snake charmers and interacted with them to know the problems they are facing in the region. During her interaction, she also handled some of the snakes herself. However, on seeing this, her supporters got worried for her safety but, in the video shared by ANI, Priyanka can be heard telling them that they shouldn't be nervous as the snakes are harmless.

Meanwhile, following controversy over her remarks that Congress has fielded "weak candidates" in Uttar Pradesh to cut BJP votes, Priyanka clarified that BJP remained the grand old party's biggest opponent and that they have rather fielded very strong candidates to fight the saffron party in the state. "The ideology of the Congress and the BJP is different. We will always fight them, they are our main opponents in politics. We have ensured that BJP is not benefitted in any way. We are fighting strongly, our candidates are strong," she was quoted as saying.

Earlier, Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav had hit out at Priyanka for her statement and said that Congress was only making excuses sighting their imminent defeat in the state.

