In J&K for the first time since scrapping of Article 370, Amit Shah visits family of cop killed by terrorists

Union Home Minister Amit Shah arrived in Srinagar on Saturday for his first visit to Jammu and Kashmir since Article 370 was revoked in August 2019 and drove straight to meet the family of a police officer killed by terrorists earlier this year.

Shah, who will also be visiting Jammu where he will address a public rally, also reviewed the security situation in the Valley during his three-day trip to the Union Territory and also flag off the inaugural Srinagar-Sharjah flight.

#WATCH Union Home Minister Amit Shah chairs security review meeting during his three-day visit to the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir pic.twitter.com/qtohyuXs2P — ANI (@ANI) October 23, 2021

He was received at the Srinagar airport by Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha and other senior officials of the Jammu and Kashmir administration, officials said.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah arrives in Srinagar on a three-day visit to Jammu and Kashmir to review security situation in the Union Territory pic.twitter.com/wlE7XzXoyo — ANI (@ANI) October 23, 2021

From the airport, Shah went straight to the residence of Inspector Parvaiz Ahmad in Nowgam on the outskirts of the city. The police officer was shot dead on June 22 as he was returning home after praying at a local mosque.

Shah chaired a high-level security review meeting later in the day and will also flag off the Srinagar-Sharjah flight. He is also likely to interact with members of a youth club.

This is Shah's first visit since Jammu and Kashmir's special status under Article 370 was revoked on August 5, 2019, and the state bifurcated into the union territories of Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh.

His earlier visit to Jammu and Kashmir took place just after he became the home minister in 2019. He had then reviewed security for the Amarnath Yatra and taken stock of progress on central schemes.

Security was beefed up across Kashmir ahead of Shah's visit that comes in the wake of the spate of civilians, particularly non-locals and minorities, being killed. Additional forces have been deployed, particularly in the city, officials said.

.@JmuKmrPolice के शहीद जवान परवेज अहमद दार के घर जाकर उन्हें श्रद्धांजलि दी। मुझे व पूरे देश को उनकी बहादुरी पर गर्व है। उनके परिजनों से भेंट की और उनकी पत्नी को सरकारी नौकरी दी। मोदी जी ने जो नए J&K की कल्पना की है, उसको साकार करने के लिए J&K पुलिस पूरी तन्मयता से प्रयासरत है। pic.twitter.com/Krv6CNfdJu — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) October 23, 2021

Fifty companies of additional paramilitary forces, about 5,000 troopers, are being inducted into the Valley.

Bunkers manned by CRPF forces have come up in several areas of the city as well as in other parts of Kashmir valley, the officials said.

"The CRPF along with Jammu and Kashmir police conducted aerial surveillance using drones at the city's area where the members from the minority communities reside," said Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Operations CRPF Matthew A John soon after the drone surveillance exercise. "The move comes in the wake of recent attacks on minorities and non-local workers," he added.

The officer further said that "additional checkpoints have been set up in the vicinity of Lal Chowk which will be under the surveillance of security forces 24/7."

In an interview to NDTV, he also added that snipers and sharpshooters have been deployed at special places and vehicles and people are being frisked to ensure safety and security.

Moreover, officials in plain clothes will monitor areas across Srinagar to track terrorists and those helping them spread terror. At least 10 CRPF companies and 15 BSF teams from Delhi have been deployed in Srinagar.

