In Jharkhand's Dumka, Narendra Modi accuses Congress and its allies of 'engaging in arson' over Citizenship Amendment Act

As large-scale protests continue to be reported from the North East, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has squarely blamed the "Congress and its allies" for the violence in the region. Speaking at a poll rally in Jharkhand's Dumka, Modi said that the Congress and its allies are "engaging in arson" because they did not get their way on the Citizenship Amendment Act.

Modi was quoted by ANI as saying, "For the first time, the Congress is doing what Pakistan has always done in the past. What can be more shameful than that? Does an Indian citizen hold a demonstration in front of Indian embassies in foreign countries?"

This was apparently a reference to protests organised by the Congress' overseas department in Dublin, New York, Sydney, London and other cities.

"Congress and its allies are stoking fire over the Citizenship Act but people of the North East have rejected violence. Actions of the Congress prove that all decisions taken in Parliament are correct," he said.

Modi claimed that leaders of the Opposition parties have only built palaces for themselves without being concerned about the problems faced by the people.

Listing the achievements of the BJP-led governments at the Centre and the state, he said, "I have come here to give an account of the development work done by our party in the state."

Violent protests had erupted in Guwahati and other parts of Assam earlier this week after the Citizenship Amendment Bill was passed in Parliament, with agitators engaging in pitched battles with the police, forcing the administration to impose curfew.

The fifth and final phase of polling for 16 seats in Jharkhand will be held on 20 December. The votes will be counted on 23 December.

With inputs from agencies

