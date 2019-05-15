In fresh barb at Narendra Modi, Mayawati says PM is 'unfit' for public office, calls his legacy as chief minister 'stain' compared to her 'riot-less' tenure

Lucknow: Bahujan Samaj Party Chief Mayawati on Wednesday claimed that the state of Uttar Pradesh did not witness any riots during her tenure as chief minister. The former chief minister also said that Narendra Modi's tenure has been full of violence and deemed him "unfit" for holding a public office. She termed Narendra Modi's legacy as chief minister of Gujarat a "stain on BJP and country's communalism".

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi was indeed the chief minister of Gujarat for a longer time than I was the cheif minister of Uttar Pradesh, but his legacy is a black stain on BJP and country's communalism...While in our government, Uttar Pradesh was free of riots and anarchy," the BSP supremo told ANI. Continuing her tirade against Modi, Mayawati said that her government was "fit" when it came to matters of public interest, while BJP has been "unfit". "Modi's term as a prime minister as well as chief minister was full of violence. He is unfit to hold the public office," Mayawati said.

The BSP leader served as the chief minister of Uttar Pradesh four times, briefly in 1995 and 1997, then from 2002 to 2003 and from 2007 to 2012. She also scoffed at Modi for calling BSP - "Behenji ki Sampatti Party". "Whatever the national president of BSP has, it has been given by well-wishers and the society, and nothing is hidden from the government," she said, asserting the incumbent government sweeps all their bad deeds under the carpet.

Stepping up her attack, she accused BJP of having the most corrupt members. "BJP has a disease of calling other parties corrupt. The nation knows that the most corrupt people belong to their party," she added. Thirteen seats of Uttar Pradesh are scheduled to vote in the last phase of polling on 19 May, and results will be declared on 23 May.

Your guide to the latest election news, analysis, commentary, live updates and schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on firstpost.com/elections. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates from all 543 constituencies for the upcoming general elections.