In Delhi, Rahul Gandhi slams Narendra Modi for ignoring plight of India's farmers, says banks care only about industrialists

Congress president Rahul Gandhi attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday, and claimed that his government has ignored the interests of farmers but helped a small group of industrialists by waiving loans amounting to nearly Rs 2.5 lakh crore.

Addressing party workers belonging to the Other Backward Class (OBC) community during a public meeting at Delhi's Talkatora Stadium, Rahul said people who work hard behind the scenes never benefit in India, since the fruits of their toil are enjoyed by others. "There will be loan waivers for a handful of people. Even if the farmers cry, their families suffer and commit suicide, there will not be relief given to them. Work is being put in by some people, but some others take home the profits," he said.

"People with skills are not rewarded in India... farmers work hard but you don't see them in the offices of Modi ji," he said. Rahul claimed that the non-performing assets of banks have gone up to Rs 1,000 crore. "Rs 2.5 lakh crore were given to 15 industrialists."

He also challenged the stand of the government that India lacks skills, said it was not true and the authorities have failed to recognise that fact.

He drew parallels between India and the US, and cited the example of fast food firms such as Coca Cola and McDonald's. The former, a soft drink behemoth, was started by a man selling shikanji (lemonade) in the US, Rahul said, highlighting the fact that in the West, people are rewarded for putting in industry and honest labour, unlike in India.

"A man who used to sell shikanji by mixing sugar and water was appreciated for his skill and hard work. He made money and used it to start the Coca Cola company," he said.

"A man running a dhaba (roadside eatery) founded the McDonald's chain. Show me one dhaba owner in India who can do this," he said. "Is it because the dhaba owners don't have the necessary skills? No, it's because the doors of our banks and our politicians are shut as far as they are concerned. They don't get any support from the officials."

He also hit out at Modi for claiming that there is a shortage of skills in India. "Modi says Indians lack skills, which is a lie. There is no shortage of skilled people, especially among OBCs. There are skilled people anywhere you look. The fact remains that there is no acknowledgement of the skills present," he added.

