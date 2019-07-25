In blow to NCP, Mumbai president Sachin Ahir joins hands with Shiv Sena ahead of Maharashtra Assembly election

In a major setback to Sharad Pawar’s Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), its Mumbai president Sachin Ahir joined the Shiv Sena on Thursday. According to CNN-News18, there are several speculations over more NCP leaders that are expected to join the Shiv Sena ahead of the state Assembly elections.

In the presence of Shiv Sena party chief Uddhav Thackeray, Ahir formally joined the party on Thursday.

Maharashtra: Mumbai NCP president Sachin Ahir, joins Shiv Sena in the presence of party chief Uddhav Thackeray. pic.twitter.com/LWcP5SgUL5 — ANI (@ANI) July 25, 2019

According to ANI, NCP leaders, Sachin Ahir and Chhagan Bhujbal were likely to join the Shiv Sena on Wednesday.

Sachin Ahir, a former minister and ex-MLA, is the city chief of NCP and is believed to be quite popular amongst the youth. He is the nephew of gangster-turned-politician Arun Gawli.

He was elected as a Member of the Legislative Assembly in Maharashtra in October 2009 from the Worli constituency.

Reports of Ahir joining the party has reportedly not gone down too well with Shiv Sena leaders. The party's Worli MLA Anil Shinde, whose main rival in the constituency is Ahir, is likely to meet Thackeray before the scheduled press briefing to express displeasure on the former minister's induction to the party, sources said.

Meanwhile, Bhujbal, who is the former Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra, is also in talks to return to Shiv Sena, sources revealed. "He may join the party later this week or early next week," sources added. Bhujbal started his political career with Shiv Sena in the 1960s, and after a span of over two decades, he joined the NCP.

With inputs from ANI