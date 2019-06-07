In a first, YSR Jaganmohan Reddy set to appoint five deputy chief ministers in Andhra Pradesh representing five weaker sections

In an unprecedented move, Andhra Pradesh chief minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy recruited five deputy chief ministers to his cabinet.

The deputy ministers are one each from Scheduled Caste, Scheduled Tribe, Kapu community, minority and Other Backward castes.

He also told his legislators that the Cabinet would predominantly comprise members from the weaker sections, contrary to expectations that the Reddy community would get a lion's share.

The chief minister had previously mentioned that the cabinet would be reconstituted two and a half years after a midterm-review of the government's performance also hinting at the inclusion of members from backward communities in his cabinet.

On Friday, Reddy had organised a YSRCP Legislative Party meeting which was attended by 150 MLAs at the party's Amravati offices. With the decision to have five deputy chief ministers under him, Reddy now has a full 25-member cabinet. The new Council of Ministers will be constituted at a public function on Saturday.

Reddy's YSRCP had previously emerged victorious in the Andhra Pradesh by securing an absolute majority of 151 out of 175 seats.

The decision to have five deputy chief minister is seen as a revolutionary step that is aimed at keeping those communities in good humour.

With PTI inputs

