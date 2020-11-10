Imamganj Election Result 2020: Triangular contest between Jitan Ram Manjhi, Uday Narayan Choudhary, Shobha Sinha on cards
Former speaker Uday Narayan Choudhary, who has represented the constituency four times, has been fielded by Lalu Prasad Yadav's RJD
Imamganj Election Result 2020 | The reserved seat of Imamganj will witness a tough, three-cornered contest between Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular) chief and former chief minister Jitan Ram Manjhi, his rival and former Assembly speaker Uday Narayan Choudhary and LJP's Shobha Sinha.
Manjhi, a friend-turned-foe-turned-friend of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar had bagged the Imamganj seat in 2015 and defeated Choudhary, who was then with the JD(U). In 2010, Choudhary had defeated Raushan Kumar of RJD by a margin of 1,211 votes, according to News 18.
Choudhary, who has represented the constituency four times, has been fielded by Lalu Prasad Yadav's RJD this time. The LJP candidate Shobha Sinha is the daughter of former MLA Ramswaroop Paswan.
Follow LIVE updates on Bihar Election Results here
Eight other candidates are also fighting the electoral battle from Imamganj.
Here are some details about the constituency:
Total number of voters: 2,89,116
Number of male voters: 1,49,717
Number of female voters: 1,39,134
Number of transgender voters: 10
Voter turnout percentage in 2015: 56.28 percent
The constituency, which borders Jharkhand has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 38.05 percent.
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
also read
Jale Election Result 2020: Congress fields ex-AMU student Maskoor Usmani against sitting BJP MLA Jeevesh Kumar
In the 2015 Assembly polls, BJP's Jeevesh had won the seat with a margin of 4,620 votes over Rishi Mishra of the JD(U)
Hasanpur Election Result 2020: RJD's Tej Pratap Yadav faces stiff fight from JDU's Raj Kumar Ray
Hasanpur Election Result 2020 | JD(U)'s Raj Kumar Ray had won the seat in the 2015 election by a margin of 29,600 votes by defeating his nearest rival Vinod Choudhary of the BLSP
Cheria Bariarpur Election Result 2020: BJP's Surendra Mehata seeks to retain seat for NDA
The Assembly constituency is part of 24. Begusarai Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency.