Imamganj Election Result 2020: Triangular contest between Jitan Ram Manjhi, Uday Narayan Choudhary, Shobha Sinha on cards

Imamganj Election Result 2020 | The reserved seat of Imamganj will witness a tough, three-cornered contest between Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular) chief and former chief minister Jitan Ram Manjhi, his rival and former Assembly speaker Uday Narayan Choudhary and LJP's Shobha Sinha.

Manjhi, a friend-turned-foe-turned-friend of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar had bagged the Imamganj seat in 2015 and defeated Choudhary, who was then with the JD(U). In 2010, Choudhary had defeated Raushan Kumar of RJD by a margin of 1,211 votes, according to News 18.

Choudhary, who has represented the constituency four times, has been fielded by Lalu Prasad Yadav's RJD this time. The LJP candidate Shobha Sinha is the daughter of former MLA Ramswaroop Paswan.

Eight other candidates are also fighting the electoral battle from Imamganj.

Here are some details about the constituency:

Total number of voters: 2,89,116

Number of male voters: 1,49,717

Number of female voters: 1,39,134

Number of transgender voters: 10

Voter turnout percentage in 2015: 56.28 percent

The constituency, which borders Jharkhand has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 38.05 percent.