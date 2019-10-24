Igatpuri West Election Result 2019 LIVE Updates | Assembly Elections; Constituency, Party, Candidate Name Wise Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing

Igatpuri Assembly Election 2019| The Election Commission of India (ECI) announced the dates for the Maharashtra and Haryana Assembly elections. Voting for the 288-member Assembly will be held on 21 October in a single phase. The counting of votes and final results will be declared on 24 October, authorities said. The term of the Devendra Fadnavis-led current Maharashtra Assembly will end on 9 November.

The notification and nomination process for the Assembly election was issued on 27 September. Candidates filed their nominations latest by 4 October. The scrutiny of nomination papers was done on 5 October and the last date to withdraw candidature from the electoral battle was 7 October. A total of 95,473 polling stations will be set up for over 8.95 crore voters in Maharashtra.

There are five reserved seats under Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe categories in the Nashik district — Baglan (ST), Kalwan (ST), Dindori (ST), Deolali (SC), Igatpuri (ST).

Constituency Name— Igatpuri

Constituency Number—127

District Name— Nashik

Total Electors— 259224

Female Electors—125555

Male Electors—133669

Third Gender—0

Reserved—Yes (ST)

Results in previous elections—Reserved for the Scheduled Tribes, the Assembly constituency of Igatpuri is represented by Gavit Nirmala Ramesh of the Congress. She won the 2009 and 2014 Assembly elections by defeating Mengal Kashinath Dagdu of MNS and Zhole Shivram Shankar of Shiv Sena. Ramesh bagged 29,155 votes in 2009 election and 49,128 votes in 2014 election as against Dagdu's 25,433 votes and Shankar’s 38,751 votes in the two elections, respectively. Prior to her Dagdu of Shiv Sena had won the seat in the 2004 Assembly election. In the 1999 election, Gangad Pandurang Chapu (Baba) of the Shiv Sena had won the election with a thin margin of 628 votes.

This year, Gavit Nirmala Ramesh is contesting as Shiv Sena candidate. She is up against Hiraman Bhika Khoskar of the Congress.

Demographics — Located in Nashik district of Maharashtra, the assembly constituency belongs to Nashik parliamentary constituency. Igatpuri is in the district of Nashik in Maharashtra.

