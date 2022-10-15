‘If you have money can buy a govt job in Karnataka’: Rahul Gandhi in swipe at state BJP over unemployment

New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday hit out at the Karnataka unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and said if people had money then they could buy a government job in the southern state and if they were not able to pay then probably they would have to remain unemployed throughout life.

Addressing a public rally at Karnataka’s Ballari as part of the Congress’ Bharat Jodo Yatra, the former Congress president said, “Why are 2.5 lakh government posts vacant in Karnataka? If you want to be a police sub-inspector, you can be one by paying Rs 80 lakh. If you have money, you can buy a government job in Karnataka. If you don’t have money, you can stay unemployed all your life.”

Pointing out that the current rate of unemployment in the country was the highest in 45 years, Gandhi said, “Today India has the highest unemployment ever in 45 years. The PM had said that he would provide employment to 2 crore youth every year. Where did those jobs go? Instead, crores of youth have become unemployed during his tenure.”

Gandhi also slammed the BJP-led government in Karnataka for being against the Scheduled Castes and Tribes and alleged that it is called a “40 per cent commission” government. “The BJP government in Karnataka is anti-SC and ST and there is a 50 per cent rise in atrocities against these oppressed people belonging to SC/ST,” he said addressing the Bharat Jodo Yatra in Ballari.

The BJP-led regime in the state is called a “40 per cent commission” government as any work could be done by paying it, he alleged.

The mega public meeting in Ballari was held to celebrate the yatra reaching the 1,000-km milestone. The Bharat Jodo Yatra entered Karnataka on September 30 and will make a final exit on October 20 after covering nearly 511 km in 21 days.

On Saturday, Congress presidential candidate Mallikarjun Kharge joined Rahul Gandhi and other leaders in the ongoing Bharat Jodo Yatra in the district. The veteran Congress leader is contesting the Congress presidential poll and is pitted against senior party leader and former Union minister Shashi Tharoor.

