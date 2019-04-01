If Prashant Kishor has any qualms, it's up to him, Nitish Kumar tells CNN-News18 after rumours of rift within JD(U)

Bihar chief minister and JD(U) chief Nitish Kumar on Monday underplayed reports of a rift within the JD(U) on Tuesday after Prashant Kishor gave up his duties as the party's campaigner, stating the latter is still part of the party and remains a star campaigner of the party.

In an exclusive interview, conducted by Network18 group editor Rahul Joshi, Kumar downplayed reports of rifts within the party, saying that if Kishor has certain qualms it's up to him.

"Kishor is always respected. If he has any qualms, it's up to him. He and I share good relations. I trust him a lot. But certain issues come up at times," Nitish said during the exclusive interview.

On Friday, Kishor had clarified his limited role in the party's campaign for the upcoming Lok Sabha election in a tweet while stating that he will not be campaigning for the party.

Nitish, however, dismissed the reports of Kishor not campaigning for the JD(U) in the upcoming Lok Sabha election. "Prashant Kishor is in the party. He is still a campaigner. He is the vice-president," the Bihar chief minister told News18 during the interview.

Nitish also said that Kishor is always respected in the party, but he has a long way to go. "He is a strategist, and not a political activist or a JD(U) worker. He has a long way to go," Nitish said not minicing any words.

Kishor was credited with the success of Modi's electoral campaign in the run-up to the 2014 Lok Sabha election. He was seen as Nitish's number two in JD(U) after he joined as party vice-president in September 2018.

Sources told News18 that Kishor's role in the party had been reduced in order to placate certain senior leaders who considered Kishor's closeness to the Bihar chief minister as an eyesore.

Kumar also said on Monday that being ‘his no.2 or no.3 was a matter of analysis’, but Kishor has not been sidelined from the party’s affairs.

According to News18, Kishor had clarified his limited role in the party sitting that the managerial responsibilities of the election campaign wrested on Nitish's Man Friday (and actual no.2) Ramchandra Prasad Singh.

“The NDA in Bihar has been contesting the election with full strength under the leadership of Narendra Modi and Nitish Kumar. The responsibility of election campaign and management from the JD(U) rests on the strong shoulders of the party’s senior and experienced leader RCP Singh. My responsibility in the early phase of my political innings is to learn and cooperate,” he had tweeted.

Kishor’s tweet was reportedly to clear the air on his role in the JD(U) amid reports that he is working on the campaign of YSR Congress leader Jagan Mohan Reddy in Andhra Pradesh.

Sources say that he has dropped hints that after finishing his assignment with Reddy, he may turn his attention on the Shiv Sena and then take on "more political challenges".

