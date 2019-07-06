'If Narendra Modi goes to two temples, KCR will go to six': Asaduddin Owaisi claims BJP's Hindutva cannot defeat Telangana CM

Hyderabad (Telangana): All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) lawmaker Asaduddin Owaisi on Friday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi cannot electorally defeat Telangana chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao as the latter is an equally staunch Hindu.
A Owaisi,AIMIM: BJP now says that they will form govt in Telangana. CM K Chandrashekar Rao is a staunch Hindu,if Modi goes to 2 temples, KCR goes to 6 temples. BJP knows that it can't defeat KCR in the name of Hinduism.We're not against Hinduism,but are against Hindutva. (July 5) pic.twitter.com/sFn67fHl5F
"BJP says that they will form a government in Telangana. K Chandrashekar Rao is a staunch Hindu, if Modi goes to two temples, KCR will go to six," said Owaisi at a public meeting at Teegal Kunta in Hyderabad.
AIMIM chief also claimed that the BJP knew it cannot use Hindutva to electorally defeat the Telangana chief minister, who is popularly known as KCR.
The minister further said that he is not against Hinduism, but against Hindutva.
