‘If Kejriwal goes to Pakistan, he can say I’m Pakistani, vote for me’: Congress lampoons Delhi CM

New Delhi: Congress has hit out at Arvind Kejriwal over his appeal to the Centre to include photos of Ganesh, Laxmi on currency notes.

Congress’ Sandeep Dikshit said, “He is B team of BJP and RSS. He doesn’t have any understanding. It is his vote politics. If he goes to Pakistan, he can also say that I am Pakistani, so vote for me.”

Meanwhile, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to have photos of Lord Ganesha and Goddess Lakshmi on currency notes.

During a media briefing, he said the photos of Ganesha and Lakshmi could be printed on fresh currency notes. He added that the new notes could have a picture of Mahatma Gandhi on one side and of the two deities on the other.

“Despite making efforts, sometimes our efforts do not fructify if gods and goddesses are not blessing us. I appeal to PM (Modi) to have photos of Lord Ganesha and Goddess Laxmi on our currency (notes).

“If there is a photo of Lakshmi-Ganesha on our currency (notes), our country will prosper. I will write to (the) prime minister in a day or two on this,” he said.

He cited the example of Indonesia, a Muslim nation, that has a picture of Ganesha on its currency note.

“When Indonesia can, why can’t we? The photos can be printed on fresh (currency) notes,” he said.

Lamenting the fact that the India economy was not in a good shape, he said the country was passing through a delicate situation with the rupee depreciating against the US dollar.

“We all want India to be rich and every family here to be prosperous. We have to open schools and hospitals on a large scale,” he added.

Kejriwal also said the Aam Aadmi Party was fully prepared for the Municipal Corporation of Delhi polls and stressed that the people of the national capital would reject the BJP.

He also challenged the BJP to cite one good work it had done in Gujarat, where it has run a government for the last 27 years.

“All demonic powers aligned against us,” Kejriwal said on the upcoming polls in Gujarat.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.