If Congress comes to power in Madhya Pradesh, farmers' loans will be waived in 10 days, says Rahul Gandhi

Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday announced in Mandsaur that the farmers' loan would be waived within 10 days if his party comes to power in Madhya Pradesh later this year.

"Kamal Nath (Madhya Pradesh Congress president) and Jyotiraditya Scindia (the state poll campaign committee chairman) are sitting here. I want to assure you that within 10 days of coming to power in Madhya Pradesh, the government will waive (farmers') loan," Gandhi said.

He was addressing a rally at Pipliya Mandi in Mandsaur district to commemorate the first anniversary of police firing on farmers during an agitation in which six farmers were killed.

The Congress president also promised that a government of his party in the state would take action against those responsible for the police firing on farmers on this day last year.

Gandhi questioned the delay in filing a probe report into the death of farmers in police firing, alleging that the BJP government in the state had failed to provide security to farmers and address their concerns.

He also lashed out at the state and central governments for ignoring the farm distress across the country.

"The governments are of no use if they cannot provide security to farmers and their families. A total of 1,200 farmers committed suicide in Madhya Pradesh. Did any rich person or their family member commit suicide who have lakhs of crores as debt," he said, addressing the Kisan Samriddhi Sankalp rally.

Gandhi mentioned how Karnataka and Punjab government have already waived the farmer loans. "I met Narendra Modiji and demanded justice for farmers. He waived off Rs 2.5 lakh loan of 15 people. He should also waive loans of farmers," Rahul said.

Making his poll pitch in Madhya Pradesh, Rahul said, "Modiji's education is different, that is from RSS of hatred and anger but our education is different and is of love."

"We want to change lives of farmers. If voted to power, Congress would install food processing units in all districts of Madhya Pradesh. You (farmers) will get the benefit directly. A food supply chain would be developed in Madhya Pradesh," he also said.

"Narendra Modi addresses Mehul Choksi as Mehul bhai, Nirav Modi as Nirav bhai. Modi gave them Rs 30,000 crore, which could have used to waive off loans of farmers of Madhya Pradesh," Rahul Gandhi said in his address.

He hit out at the government over the issue of unemployment. "Modi promised of providing 2 crore jobs to the youth, promised Rs 15 lakh to each. Did any in the crowd got a job or the money? 'Made in China' products are dominant everywhere," he said.

Gandhi also said that if Congress came to power in Madhya Pradesh, mobile phones with 'Made in Mandsaur' written on them would be made.

Earlier, Gandhi paid tributes to the dead farmers in Pipliya Mandi town of Mandsaur district. He also met the families of the slain farmers.

Assembly polls are due in Madhya Pradesh in November this year along with Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh.

