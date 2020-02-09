If Arvind Kejriwal wins it will be victory of developmental issues, not communal agendas says Congress' Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury

New Delhi: Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Sunday said that if chief minister Arvind Kejriwal wins the Delhi Assembly polls then it will be a triumph of the development agendas and the communal agendas will come to an end with Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) defeat.

"We fought this election with all our strength. In this election, BJP put forth all the communal agendas whereas chief minister Arvind Kejriwal Ji put forth developmental agendas. If Kejriwal wins, then it will be a victory of the developmental agendas," Chowdhury told ANI.

The Congress leader added that if BJP loses the Delhi Assembly elections, the communal agenda will also end with the party's defeat.

"BJP brought all its leaders here and kept shouting 'Shaheen Bagh' and on the other hand, Arvind Kejriwal kept saying, Mohalla Clinic and spoke about other works as well. Congress tried to convey a message that long-term development was witnessed during the term of former Delhi chief minister Sheila Dixit," he added.

Further speaking to ANI about BJP chief Manoj Tiwari's statement exuding confidence over his party's victory in the Delhi Assembly polls, Chowdhury said that daydreaming is his fundamental right but BJP won't win the Assembly polls.

"We know that he sings and dances really well but elections are something way more different than that. He can daydream...that's his fundamental right but it will still be a dream. BJP won't win in Delhi Assembly polls," Chowdhury told ANI.

As Delhi elections concluded on Saturday evening, the exit polls predicted that AAP will win a two-thirds majority with some giving it a three-fourth majority in the 70-member assembly. They predicted that Congress will continue its dismal show in the National Capital.

The Times Now-Ipsos exit poll predicted 47 seats for AAP and 23 for BJP. The ABP News-C Voter poll predicted that AAP will get 49-63 seats and the BJP 5-19 seats. According to the poll, the Congress could win 0-4 seats.

The TV9 Bharatvarsh-Cicero exit poll predicted that AAP would win 54 seats, BJP 15 seats and Congress one seat.

The Republic TV-Jan Ki Baat exit poll gave 48-61 seats to AAP, 9-21 seats to BJP and 0-1 seat for the Congress.

The AAP had registered a landslide victory in 2015 elections getting 67 of 70 seats. The BJP had won three seats while Congress had failed to open its account.

