Idukki Lok Sabha Election Result 2019 LIVE Updates: Dean Kuriakose of Congress wins

Politics FP Research May 24, 2019 07:45:25 IST pollpedia

PARTY CANDIDATE NAME STATUS % VOTES
INC WON Adv. Dean Kuriakose 498,493 Votes 54% Votes
IND Adv, Joice George 327,440 Votes 36% Votes
BDJS Biju Krishnan 78,648 Votes 9% Votes
NOTA Nota 5,317 Votes 1% Votes
BSP Leethesh P. T. 2,906 Votes 0% Votes
IND Gomathy 1,985 Votes 0% Votes
VCK M. Selvaraj 1,628 Votes 0% Votes
IND Baby K. A. 1,556 Votes 0% Votes
IND Reji Njallani 1,324 Votes 0% Votes

Idukki Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 13

Total electors: 1,157,302 (2014 estimates)

Female electors: 5,79,446

Male electors: 5,77,856

Reserved: No

Delimited: No

Assembly Constituencies: Muvattupuzha, Kothamangalam, Devikulam (SC), Udumbanchola, Thodupuzha, Idukki, Peermade

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: Leader of the Kerala Congress (KEC) in 1999, F Francis George was elected MP from this constituency in 1999 and 2004 elections. Then Congress party member PT Thomas won the election in 2009. In 2014, independent candidate Joice George won a 46.60 majority and won the election.

Demographics: Idukki is part of what is called the "Christian heartland" of Kerala. It is noted that this constituency has only elected Christian candidates since 1971 elections. The constituency is also known for its significant plantation workers, many of whom are of Tamil origin.

Updated Date: May 24, 2019 07:45:25 IST

