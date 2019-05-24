Idukki Lok Sabha Election Result 2019 LIVE Updates: Dean Kuriakose of Congress wins

Idukki Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 13

Total electors: 1,157,302 (2014 estimates)

Female electors: 5,79,446

Male electors: 5,77,856

Reserved: No

Delimited: No

Assembly Constituencies: Muvattupuzha, Kothamangalam, Devikulam (SC), Udumbanchola, Thodupuzha, Idukki, Peermade

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: Leader of the Kerala Congress (KEC) in 1999, F Francis George was elected MP from this constituency in 1999 and 2004 elections. Then Congress party member PT Thomas won the election in 2009. In 2014, independent candidate Joice George won a 46.60 majority and won the election.

Demographics: Idukki is part of what is called the "Christian heartland" of Kerala. It is noted that this constituency has only elected Christian candidates since 1971 elections. The constituency is also known for its significant plantation workers, many of whom are of Tamil origin.

Your guide to the latest seat tally, live updates, analysis and list of winners for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on firstpost.com/elections. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates from all 542 constituencies on counting day of the general elections.