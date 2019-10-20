Maharashtra Assembly Election 2019, Ichalkaranji profile: BJP fields incumbent MLA Suresh Ganapati Halvankar against challengers

Ichalkaranji Assembly Election 2019 | The Election Commission of India (ECI) announced the dates for the Maharashtra and Haryana Assembly elections. Voting for the 288-member Assembly will be held on 21 October in a single phase. The counting of votes and final results will be declared on 24 October, authorities said. The term of the Devendra Fadnavis-led current Maharashtra Assembly will end on 9 November.

The notification and nomination process for the Assembly election was issued on 27 September. Candidates filed their nominations latest by 4 October. The scrutiny of nomination papers was done on 5 October and the last date to withdraw candidature from the electoral battle was 7 October. A total of 95,473 polling stations will be set up for over 8.95 crore voters in Maharashtra.

There is one reserved seat under Scheduled Caste category in the Kolhapur district — Hatkanangle.

Constituency Name—Ichalkaranji

Constituency Number—279

District Name—Kolhapur

Total Electors—293243

Female Electors—141018

Male Electors—152169

Third Gender—56

Reserved—None

Results in previous elections—The incumbent MLA and BJP candidate, Suresh Ganapati Halvankar has won the past two assembly election held in 2014 and 2009. In 2014, Ganpati secured 94,293 votes against the Congress candidate Awade Prakash Kallappa’s 79,038 votes for the seat.

In 2009, he secured 90,104 votes against the Congress candidate Kallappa’s 66,867 votes and won the election.

In 2004, the Congress candidate Kallappa secured a majority of 107846 votes against an independent candidate Pujari Shankarrao Ramchandra’s 34,672 votes to win the seat. In 1999, the Congress candidate Kallappa won the election by securing 64,365 votes against NCP candidate Ashok Ramchandra Jambhale’s 41,402 votes.

In 2019, the incumbent MLA Suresh Ganapati Halvankar will defend his seat against BSP candidate Umeshrao Bajirao Khandekar, Khanjire Rahul Prakash of Congress, Umesh Bajirao Khandekar of BSP, Ismail Abbas Samdole of Swaraj India among other opponents.

