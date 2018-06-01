I will be Karnataka chief minister for 5 years, says HD Kumaraswamy as Congress-JD(S) decide to 'equally' share Cabinet portfolios

Following days of speculations over the extent of his term in the office and the issue of ministerial portfolios, Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy on Friday said that he will complete the full term as the chief minister (five years) and that the Congress and the JD(S) will share equal number of portfolios in the state cabinet. His comments assume significance since deputy chief minister G Parameshwara had earlier said that the coalition hadn't discussed the modalities about Kumaraswamy continuing as the chief minister for a full term.

"People from the Congress and JD(S) have agreed on everything regarding the portfolio allocation. Rahul Gandhi had given some advice, and Congress leaders have agreed to it," Kumaraswamy was quoted as saying by ANI.

He also asserted that the coalition government will be a stable government and that he would. "It will (spend) full five years' term in successfully developing the state. It will succeed," he said.

#BREAKING - I will be the Chief Minister for full 5 years. No hurdles now in government formation: HD Kumaraswamy, Karnataka CM. pic.twitter.com/pC0yjFgBOX — News18 (@CNNnews18) June 1, 2018

The Congress and the JD(S) are expected to hold a press conference on Thursday to officially announce the final decision made on the allocation of ministerial berths. The Times of India said that the two parties will also announce that they will contest the 2019 Lok Sabha polls together.

The coalitions partners had held negotiations mainly over the issue of the allocation of portfolios over the past few days. The Times of India further reported that these meetings also focussed on other aspects, like setting up a coordination committee, a common minimum programme (to set the minimum objectives of the government), and the stability of the Kumaraswamy government.

There were earlier reports on the Congress and JD(S) working out on a power-sharing formula to head the government for 30 months each. However, ahead of his swearing-in, Kumaraswamy had dismissed these reports, saying that no such talks had taken place.

With inputs from PTI