'I was not even aware why I started Bharat Jodo Yatra': Rahul Gandhi speaking on no-trust debate

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday spoke on no-confidence motion debate in the Lok Sabha and began his remarks by thanking the House Speaker Om Birla for reinstating his membership.

“Speaker Sir, first of all, I would like to thank you for reinstating me as an MP of the Lok Sabha,” Gandhi said.

“When I spoke the last time, perhaps I caused you trouble because I focused on Adani – maybe your senior leader was pained… That pain might have had an impact on you as well. I apologise to you for that. But I spoke the truth. Today, my friends in BJP need not be scared because my speech today is not on Adani,” the Congress MP said.

'Not aware why I started the Yatra'

During his statement, Gandhi said that people used to ask him why he starte the Bharat Jodo Yatra, "I was not even aware why I started the Yatra," the Lok Sabha MP from Kerala's Wayand said.

"I realised that I started the Yatra to understand the country," he added.

He further said the journey has not ended yet and it is still on the run.

Initially, Gandhi chose not to touch upon the issue for which no-confidence motion was moved in the Parliament. A few minutes after he began his statement, Gandhi was asked by MPs of NDA to talk about matter at hand. To this, he said, "I am coming (to the point). Just wait it out a bit".

#WATCH | Congress MP Rahul Gandhi speaks on his Bharat Jodo Yatra; says, "...Initially, when I started (the Yatra), I had in my mind that walking 25 km is no big deal if I can run 10 km every day. Today, when I look at that - it was arrogance. I had arrogance in my heart at that… pic.twitter.com/QhFjtkZhLb — ANI (@ANI) August 9, 2023

The three-day (8-10 August) debate on no-confidence motion set off with a fiery start on Tuesday. Congress MP and deputy leader in the Lok Sabha Gaurav Gogoi initiated the debate on no-confidence motion on behalf of Opposition alliance I.N.D.I.A and spoke about ‘one India’ and alleged the Central government of creating ‘two Manipurs’.

With inputs from agencies