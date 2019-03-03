'I want to end terror, Opposition conspiring to finish me': Narendra Modi castigates rival parties during rally at Amethi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday addressed his first rally in Uttar Pradesh's Amethi, the Lok Sabha constituency represented by Congress chief Rahul Gandhi, since the NDA government came to power in 2014 and laid the foundation stone of a manufacturing unit for AK-203 rifles.

Addressing a rally in Amethi's Gauriganj, Modi said that Amethi, which has traditionally been loyal to the Gandhi family, was the best example of his government's Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas (together with all, development for all) motto.

"Those who voted for us and those who did not all are ours," Modi said.

After laying the foundation stone of the unit, he said the modern rifles will be manufactured in Amethi under a Russia-India joint venture.

They will be known as 'Made in Amethi' and will help our jawans in encounters with Naxals and militants, the prime minister said.

"One of the most advanced rifles in the world AK-203 will be made in Amethi. It will be made by a joint-venture of India and Russia. I express my gratitude to my friend President Vladimir Putin. This venture was made possible in such a short time by his support," he said while addressing a gathering.

Modi also accused the previous governments of neglecting the armed forces and their needs. He also said the UPA government sat on the Rafale deal for years.

This is Modi's first visit to Amethi after coming to power in 2014. He visited the neighbouring Rae Bareli constituency, represented in the Lok Sabha by UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi, in December.

Union Minister Smriti Irani, who has been looking after the Amethi constituency, is likely to contest from here in the upcoming general election.

Earlier on Sunday, Modi kickstarted the NDA government's campaign for 2019 Lok Sabha polls with his rally at Patna's Gandhi Maidan.

Hitting out at the Opposition for questioning the recent air strike in Pakistan, the prime minister said that the armed forces were busy quelling terror, but the Congress and its allies are not convinced with their act of bravery.

The statements made by the rival parties after the pre-emptive air strike on terror camps have made only people of Pakistan happy, he claimed.

India conducted an air strike at a Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) training camp in Balakot in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province on 26 February.

"When the country needed to speak in one voice, 21 Opposition parties gathered in Delhi to adopt a resolution condemning us. They are demanding proof from the armed forces for their act of bravery," said Modi.

He alleged that the Opposition were "conspiring" against him.

"While I want to eliminate terror, opposition parties are conspiring to finish me. At a time when our armed forces are fighting enemies across the border, within India, some people are making statements to please Pakistan. This is New India, it does not remain silent on killings of its jawans," the prime minister stated.

Talking about development work in Bihar, Modi praised the Nitish Kumar-Sushil Kumar Modi combine for their achievements in the state, asserting that the NDA government wants to ensure that all sections in the state gain access to the best of facilities.

"The NDA government is working on all departments, including roadways, railways and airways, to improve infrastructure in the state," he said.

With inputs from PTI

