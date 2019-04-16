I-T raids underway at homes and two firms belonging to HD Kumaraswamy's close aides in Karnataka

Maddur: Officials from the Income Tax department are conducting raids at the residence of zila panchayat president and Janata Dal (Secular) leader Nagarathna Swamy in Maddur, sources said on Tuesday.

Raids are also being carried out at zila parishad member Timme Swamy's premises, as well as two firms belonging to him, namely Someshwara Fertiliser and Saw Mill, sources added.

Both Nagarathna and Timme are said to be close aides of Karnataka chief minister HD Kumaraswamy.

Last month, I-T officials and CRPF personnel conducted raids at the residence of Karnataka minor irrigation minister CS Puttaraju and multiple locations in Bengaluru, Hassan, Musuru and Mandya.

Raids had also taken place at locations of 17 contractors and seven officers from the Public Works Department (PWD) and Irrigation Department.

