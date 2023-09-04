I.N.D.I.A bloc can become anti-Hindu for votes: BJP's Ravi Shankar on Udhayanidhi Stalin's remark on 'Sanatan Dharma'

The Bharaitya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday questioned the “shameful silence” by Rahul Gandhi, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and other leaders of Opposition alliance – I.N.D.I.A – on Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin’s son Udhayanidhi Stalin’s remarks on ‘Sanatan Dharma’.

Addressing media, BJP leader Ravi Shankar said, “Shameful silence by Rahul Gandhi, by Congress president Mr. Kharge, by other leaders like Nitish Kumar, Tejashwi Yadav is not only baffling, but shocking to say the least.”

“… I want to gently remind all of them, Rahul Gandhi in particular that even the hundreds of years of Islamic rule and British rule could not uproot Sanatan Dharma and what an irony, today England is led by a leader who is a Sanatani, Hindu and openly declares it,” Ravi Shankar said.

“All their visits to temples is just phony, just show. Mr. Rahul Gandhi please open your mouth. Do you stand with Udhayanidhi Stalin or sailing, swimming with him? If you are swimming with Udhayanidhi Stalin, you are bound to sink,” the BJP leader said.

BJP’s reminder for Rahul Gandhi

Ravi Shankar Prasad went on to say, “I would like to gently remind you (Rahul Gandhi), no power on earth can even remotely think of eradicating or uprooting Sanatan Dharma. It is eternal, permanent, and is a hallmark of India’s heritage, culture, and civilisation.”

“I strongly condemn the expressions used by Udhayanidhi Stalin – ‘like dengue and malaria we have to eradicate Sanatan Dharma’. Sanatan Dharma has given space to everyone, regardless of his/her caste or identity,” Ravi Shankar Prasad said.

#WATCH | This shameful silence by Rahul Gandhi, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and other leaders like Nitesh Kumar, and Tejashwi Yadav, is not only baffling, but shocking, to say the least. Rahul Gandhi, please speak up on this issue…: BJP leader Ravi Shankar Prasad… pic.twitter.com/O5HfPhwxP0 — ANI (@ANI) September 4, 2023

What did Udhayanidhi Stalin say?

Udhayanidhi Stalin, who serves as a Tamil Nadu minister, on Saturday, made a controversial statement on ‘Sanatan Dharma’ saying that its is incompatible with the concept of social justice and should be “eliminated."

He drew a parallel between Sanatan Dharma and vector-borne diseases like dengue and malaria, which has led to strong criticism from BJP leaders.

"Sanatan is like malaria and dengue and so it must be eradicated and not opposed," Udhayanidhi Stalin had said.

With inputs from agencies