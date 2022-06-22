Politics

'Ready to resign, any Shiv Sainik can become CM' says Uddhav Thackeray as political crisis escalates

'I will leave if even one person or MLA is against me,' the Maharashtra CM said. The address came as rebel Sena leader Eknath Shinde claimed that he has enough support to topple the government

FP Staff June 22, 2022 17:25:36 IST
File image of Uddhav Thackeray. ANI

Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray on Wednesday said that he was "ready to resign" as the rebellion in Shiv Sena, led by leader Eknath Shinde continued to escalate.

Thackeray added that it's shameful for him that "even one MLA is against him." "If you (MLAs) say, then I am ready to leave the CM post. It's not about numbers but how many are against me. I will leave if even one person or MLA is against me. It's very shameful for me if even a single MLA is against me," he added.

Thackeray also said that he was ready to step down as the Shiv Sena chief.

"Some people say that it's not Balasaheb's Shiv Sena. They should tell what were the thoughts of Bala Saheb. This is the same Shiv Sena that it was at his time 'Hindutva' is our life," he said.

Shortly after Thackeray's address, the Maharashtra CMO tweeted a list of cabinet decisions taken by the CM on Wednesday.


The Uddhav Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi coalition government is staring at a dissolution after rebel Sena leader Eknath Shinde claimed enough support of MLAs to topple the government.

The MVA comprises Shiv Sena, Congress and the NCP.

With inputs from agencies

