'I am not joining BJP', says Sachin Pilot day after Congress sacked him as Rajasthan deputy CM

Pilot said that leaders in Rajasthan were trying to fuel speculation that he is joining the BJP and he would like to categorically state that he was not.

New Delhi: "I am not joining the BJP," Sachin Pilot said on Wednesday, asserting that he had worked hard to defeat the saffron party and bring the Congress back to power in Rajasthan.

Pilot told PTI that some leaders in Rajasthan were trying to fuel speculation that he is joining the BJP and he would like to categorically state that he was not doing so.

His remarks come a day after the Congress sacked him as Rajasthan's deputy chief minister and the party's state unit president.

Two loyalists of Pilot were also dropped from the state Cabinet.

The decision to removed Pilot from the post was taken on Tuesday after a CLP meeting at the Fairmont Hotel in Jaipur. At the meeting, as many as 102 MLAs unanimously demanded that Pilot should be removed from the party.

The Rajasthan Congress is in turmoil over the past few days. While Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has blamed the BJP for attempting to destabilise the state government by poaching MLAs, Pilot has been camping in Delhi.

A controversy broke out in Rajasthan after Special Operation Group (SOG) sent a notice to Pilot to record his statement in the case registered by SOG in the alleged poaching of Congress MLAs in the state.

With inputs from agencies