'I am not in BJP yet': Hardik Patel after resigning from Congress

In Gujarat, whether it's the Patidar community or any other community, they have had to suffer in Congress, said Hardik Patel

Ahmedabad: A day he tendered his resignation from Congress ahead of the crucial Assembly election in Gujarat, Hardik Patel on Thursday clarified that he is "not in BJP yet".

"I am not in BJP yet and have not taken any decision to go," said Hardik Patel here.

Gujarat | I am not in BJP yet and have not taken any decision to go: Hardik Patel, in Ahmedabad after his resignation from Congress yesterday pic.twitter.com/VwzjjJB6Wy — ANI (@ANI) May 19, 2022

"In Gujarat, whether it's the Patidar community or any other community, they have had to suffer in Congress. Speak the truth in Congress and big leaders will defame you and that is their strategy," he said.

He further claimed that "seven-eight people have been running the Congress for 33 years."

"In Gujarat, it's not only Hardik who is angry with Congress. There are many leaders and legislators in Gujarat who use Congress. Sitting in power and praising the party does not mean that the party can make them the CM. 7-8 people have been running the Congress for 33 years. Activists like me travel 500-600 km daily. If I go among the people and try to know their situation, the big leaders here try to disrupt this effort by sitting in the AC chambers," Patel said.

Patel, who was Gujarat Congress Committee working president, resigned from the party on Wednesday. Taking a potshot at the state Congress leadership, he said that leaders are more focussed on ensuring that the leaders from Delhi get "chicken sandwich"on time. "Lack of seriousness about all issues is a major problem with the Congress party's senior leadership. Whenever our country faced challenges and when the Congress needed leadership, Congress leaders were enjoying abroad! Senior leaders behave in a way like they hate Gujarat and Gujaratis. How in the world can Congress then expect that the people of Gujarat will see them as an alternative to lead our state?" said Patel in his resignation letter to Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi.

Patel said during his three years stint in the party, he found that the Congress party and its leadership both at the central and state level have been merely reduced to opposing everything.

After this, Congress leader and former Gujarat minister Shaktisinh Gohil on Wednesday said Patel's allegations are scripted by the Bharatiya Janata Party. "These are not allegations of someone who has quit Congress. These are all written down by the BJP. They just speak it out loud. Had the BJP not decided it, everyone's words would not have been the same," Gohil said.

"If you talk about party's leadership, you were sharing a stage with Rahul Gandhi a few days back. Who stopped you from meeting him? We have internal democracy. There is a thin line between internal democracy and indiscipline. The BJP does not have internal democracy," added the Congress MP.

(With inputs from ANI)

