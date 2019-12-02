Hyderabad vet's rape and murder: From chemical castration to death penalty, all punishments MPs advocated for convicts in heinous crimes

The gangrape and murder of a woman veterinarian in Hyderabad on 28 November was heatedly discussed in Parliament on Monday with members of both Houses calling for the death penalty, public lynching and castration of men convicted of such heinous crimes.

Leading the charge, Rajya Sabha MP Jaya Bachchan said such perpetrators need to be "shamed in public and lynched" and demanded answers from the government. "If you have not been able to provide security then leave it to the public to give judgement. Those who failed to provide security and those who committed the crime should be exposed in public," Jaya said.

She added that personnel in charge of the area where the crime occurred must be held accountable and questions asked of them.

Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam's (DMK) P Wilson took it a step further, saying courts should be empowered to "surgically and chemically castrate convicted rapists" before they are released from jail as to check repeat offenders. “ The cost of such procedure should be recovered from the accused by selling his assets,” Wilson said.

As MPs expressed anguish over the Hyderabad rape and murder case, Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu suggested that the practice of allowing convicts in heinous crimes to go in for mercy appeals be changed.

"What happens even after punishment is given (to convicts). We all are witness... appeal, mercy (petition)... can anybody think of having mercy on such people?" he asked. Terming violence against women as a "societal illness", he also suggested photographs of people found guilty of crimes against women be published to instill in them fear of social stigma.

Amar Patnaik of the Biu Janata Dal (BJD) demanded the death penalty for such heinous crimes. TK Rangarajan of CPM said laws framed to tackle crime are not percolating down, and DMK’s Vaiko called for "concrete action" to deal with such crimes.​

Kanakamedala Ravindra Kumar (TDP) demanded that capital punishment be given to the rapists in public, and Rashtriya Janata Dal's (RJD) Manoj Kumar Jha said deterrence "is not enough".

While demanding a fast track court and death penalty for the rapists in the Lok Sabha, Congress MP from Nalgonda UKN Reddy said the "indiscriminate sale of alcohol" was one of the reasons behind the Hyderabad incident.

Trinamool Congress' Saugata Roy called the local administration "callous" and demanded that rape be made punishable only by death.​ Pinaki Misra (BJD) questioned the delay in executing the

death sentence awarded to convicts in the 2012 Delhi gang-rape case. He said laws and establishment of fast track courts will not make a differences till the time the death sentence is not executed.

Expressing grief over the Hyderabad incident, Speaker Om Birla said "we in one voice" condemn such incidents.

The charred body of the 25-year old woman, who worked as veterinarian at a state-run hospital, was found under a culvert in Shadnagar in Hyderabad on 28 November, a day after she went missing.

Four men, all lorry workers, aged between 20 and 24, were arrested on 29 November on charges of raping and killing the woman and were sent to judicial custody for 14 days on Saturday.

With inputs from agencies



