Hyderabad Lok Sabha Election Result 2019 LIVE updates: 2,60,884 Asaduddin Owaisi from AIMIM is leading with 51.1% votes at 2:11 PM

Hyderabad Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 9

Total electors: 1,823,217 ( 2014 estimates)

Female electors: 4,45,415

Male electors: 5,25,811

Reserved: No

Delimited: Yes. Parts of the constituency were delimited in 2008 and included in neighbouring constituencies of Chelvalli, Malkajgiri, Medak and Secunderabad.

Assembly Constituencies: Karwan, Malakpet, Bahadurpura, Chandrayangutta, Goshamahal, Yakutpura, Charminar

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: This constituency is a AIMIM bastion. The party has won all Lok Sabha elections since 1999. Sultan Salahuddin Owaisi won the seat in 1999 and Asaduddin Owaisi since 2004 till date.

Demographics: A bastion of the AIMIM since 1984, Hyderabad is largely an urban constituency, with an overwhelming minority population. According to a 2014 estimate, minorities, chiefly Muslims, constitute 65 percent of the electorate in Hyderabad.

