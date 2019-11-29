Hussainabad Assembly Elections 2019: Sitting MLA ditches BSP to join AJSU; seat hasn't thrown up same result twice since 2005

Hussainabad Assembly Elections 2019 | Assembly Constituency number 79, Hussainabad falls in the Palamu district of Jharkhand. The constituency will go to polls in the first phase of Jharkhand Assembly Elections on 30 November 2019, along with 12 other seats. The results will be announced on 23 December 2019. Hussainabad is situated at 24.53°N, 84.02°E and it has an average elevation of 476 feet above sea level. It is situated on the border of Jharkhand and Bihar. The constituency, which is arguably a swing seat, will be an interesting contest to watch out for as the sitting MLA from the seat Shivpujan Mehta has crossed over from BSP to the All Jharkhand Students Union Party.

Following is a brief description of the Assembly constituency (as of 2014):

Constituency number: 79

Total electors: 2,48,498

Voter turnout in last Assembly Election: 62 percent (1,54,800)

Polling stations: 278

Major parties in the fray: NCP , RJD , BSP, BJP, JMM, and Congress are the major parties active in this constituency.

Results in the last three elections: The constituency has a history of throwing up a different result each time, since 2005 when the newly created state first went to polls. In the first-ever elections in state in 2005, NCP's Kamlesh Kumar Singh won the seat with a threadbare margin of 35 votes against his nearest rival, RJD's Sanjay Kumar Singh Yadav. In the subsequent election in 2005, the RJD candidate managed to win the seat with 3,563 votes while Kamlesh was pushed to a distant fourth spot with 14,540 votes. Bahujan Samaj Party's Shivpujan Mehta emerged as the runner up in these polls with 23,172 votes up from his 17325 votes in the previous elections. In 2014, Kushwaha managed to bag the seat on a BSP ticket with 27,752 votes. Kamlesh Kumar Singh of NCP came a distant second with 29,523 votes.

