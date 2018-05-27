You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. Politics News

Hue-and-cry notice issued against Jammu and Kashmir BJP leader Choudhary Lal Singh's absconding brother

Politics PTI May 27, 2018 17:04:18 IST

Jammu: A hue-and-cry notice has been issued against senior Bharatiya Janata Party leader and former minister Choudhary Lal Singh's absconding brother who was booked for using abusive language against Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti.

"One Rajinder Singh, alias Babby, son of Saran Singh and resident of Ward number 2 Kathua is wanted in case FIR 87/2018. The accused has been evading arrest and anybody giving information about his whereabouts would be suitably rewarded," said a public notice issued by the Kathua Superintendent of Police.

After Rajinder Singh used abusive language against Mehbooba Mufti last week during a public meeting, it attracted widespread condemnation.

Choudhary Lal Singh had quit the state Cabinet after a furore over attending a rally organised by the Hindu Ekta Manch in support of the accused in the Kathua rape-murder case in Hiranagar area of Kathua district in January.


Updated Date: May 27, 2018 17:04 PM

Also Watch

It's A Wrap: Omerta star Rajkummar Rao in conversation with Parul Sharma
  • Thursday, April 26, 2018 In the Kanjarbhat community, a campaign against 'virginity tests' is slowly gaining ground
  • Thursday, April 19, 2018 Watch: National-level skater and coach Dhwanit Rele trains and nurtures budding athletes
  • Monday, May 14, 2018 FOMO Episode 1: Google Assistant, This is America, Sonam's wedding & Global Warming
  • Saturday, May 19, 2018 Social Media Star: Rajkummar Rao and Bhuvan Bam open up about selfie culture, online trolls

Also See






Social Media Star: Rajkummar Rao and Bhuvan Bham open up about selfie culture, online trolls



Top Stories




Cricket Scores