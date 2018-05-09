You are here:
Karnataka Assembly Election 2018 LIVE updates: BJP delegation meets EC over issue of seized voter ID cards

Politics FP Staff May 09, 2018 18:37:52 IST
  • 18:13 (IST)

    BJP delegation meets Election Commission over seized voter ID cards

  • 18:08 (IST)

    Over 6,000 voter application acknowledgement receipts found: Karnataka CEO

    "Three malfunctioning copier machines, five laptops including one broken laptop, nine mobiles, apart from other documents like PAN cards, ATM cards, driving licenses, etc were also found in the flat," said Karnataka CEO Sanjiv Kumar.

    "There were 6,342 voter application acknowledgement receipts were also found. 20,700 acknowledgement receipts which do not carry seals were also found," he also said.

  • 18:03 (IST)

    Watch: No evidence that any of them (the voter ID cards) are bogus or concocted, says Karnataka CEO

  • 17:53 (IST)

    Voter ID cards seized were genuine: EC

    "The case is under observation....The cards were collected for a reason," Sanjiv Kumar, CEO, Karnataka told reporters. "We have seized 9,896 cards," he added.

    Kumar also said that the voter ID cards seized were genuine.

  • 17:46 (IST)

    Congress sure of its defeat in Karnataka: Modi

    "Congress is now sure of its defeat in Karnataka. That's why their campaigning haws reduced," said Narendra Modi. "Now, the Congress has resorted to such measures which insult democracy. Today, there were bundles of fake voter ID cards found," he said.

    "Why were these fake voter IDs needed? This must not be limited to just one place. Congress must have engaged in this scam throughout Karnataka," Modi said.

    "A raid was conducted in the resort in which the Karnataka chief minister was staying. Lakhs of rupees were found there," he added.

  • 17:43 (IST)

    Karnataka CM keeps talking about Modi: PM

    "I had thought that the Congress government in Karnataka would have tried highlighting its work in the campaigning so far," said Narendra Modi. "In the entire election campaign, they have talked of nothing apart from Modi," he added.

    "Now this Modi has gone into their hearts to such an extent that the Karnataka chief minister kept talking about Narendra Modi. This shows there truly is a God. Because He forced him to speak the truth," he said.

    "I ask the people of Belagavi to be alert. Convince other people to vote and vote for the BJP," Modi said.

  • 17:39 (IST)

    Congress removed from hearts of people: Modi

    "Congress party is shrinking. It has been removed from every corner from India," said the prime minister in Belagavi. "But the Congress does not know that it has also been removed from the hearts of the people," he added.

  • 17:37 (IST)

    Narendra Modi addresses public meeting in Belagavi

  • 17:24 (IST)

    BJP delegation comprising Smriti Irani, Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi, JP Nadda and Dharmendra Pradhan to meet EC at 6 pm over 'fake' voter IDs: ANI

  • 17:14 (IST)

    We will provide Karnataka a clean government: Amit Shah

  • 17:04 (IST)

    Rahul Gandhi offers prayers at Bengaluru temple

  • 16:48 (IST)

    BJP accuses Congress of derailing free and fair polls

    A day after 9,746 voter ID cards were seized from a flat in Rajarajeshwari Nagar Assembly constituency in Karnataka, the BJP on Wednesday accused the Congress of hatching a conspiracy to "derail" free and fair polls and demanded that voting be postponed in the assembly segment in Bengaluru Urban district.

    "Five laptops, scanners and lamination machines and many voter ID cards were burnt before police reached the spot. Still they recovered around 1 lakh counterfoils of Form-6. This shows a deep conspiracy to derail free and fair election," Union HRD Minister and party's in-charge for Karnataka polls Prakash Javadekar told the media.

    IANS

  • 16:39 (IST)

    BJP distances itself from Manjula Nanjamari

    BJP national spokesperson Sambit Patra has denied the charges made by the Congress. He has been quoted by ANI as saying that Manjula Nanjamari, the owner of the flat where fake voter IDs were found, was a corporator of the BJP earlier but has had no connection with the party for the past 15 years.

  • 16:30 (IST)

    'Democracy being subverted'

    Congress' Randeep Surjewala has said that the incident shows that democracy is being subverted and asked, "Will Narendra Modi apologise?"

  • 16:29 (IST)

    Role of Modi, other BJP leaders should be probed: Congress

    Congress spokesperson Randeep Surjewala has said in a press conference, "The owners of the premises (where fake voter ID cards were found) say that they are BJP leaders."

    He further said, "Should the role of Narendra Modi and other top BJP leaders not be probed?"

  • 16:20 (IST)

    "Congress should be ashamed of itself": Amit Shah

  • 16:10 (IST)

    Manjula should be arrested: Prakash Javadekar

    "She (Manjula) was our corporator 20 years back. That doesn't mean anything...She should be arrested," said Union minister Prakash Javadekar.

  • 16:01 (IST)

    Congress trying to win Assembly polls on the basis of bogus voter cards: Amit Shah

  • 15:57 (IST)

    Congress' habit of operating on deals exposed: Sambit Patra

    "I firmly believe none other than Siddaramaiah and Rahul Gandhi as to why the Congress, knowing they are going to be defeated in the Karnataka election, took this wrong step," BJP's Sambit Patra said as he addressed the press conference.

    "Two to three people have already been arrested. The media channels are showing this is no small operation. This looks like the operation by mafia," Patra further said.

    "The fact that Congress operates on deals has been exposed," he added.

  • 15:52 (IST)

    Congress will get absolute majority in Karnataka: Veerappa Moily

    Senior Congress leader M Veerappa Moily said his party would retain power in Karnataka with absolute majority, but was non-committal on whether Siddaramaiah would continue as the chief minister.

    The former union minister also ruled himself out of the race for chief ministership, and slammed the BJP for raking up the issue of UPA Chairperson Sonia Gandhi's Italian origin.

    "Congress has excelled in performance in the last five years, delivered on all pre-poll promises, and there is no anti-incumbency factor against it," Moily told PTI in a telephonic interview.

    "We will win with absolute majority. We already have 137 MLAs (in the 224-member Assembly), including seven who have come from JDS and another six or seven independents. We will easily get 147 to 150 (seats in the May 12 Assembly polls)," he said.

    On whether Siddaramaiah would then continue as the chief minister, Moily gave a guarded reply.

    "Congress President Rahul Gandhi and the party high command have made it clear that the party will fight the elections under Siddaramaiah's leadership," Moily said, adding that it was for the people and the media to draw inferences. — PTI

  • 15:31 (IST)

    Congress supports IT development in Bengaluru when it was in power at centre, says Rahul Gandhi

    Speaking at Shivaji Nagar, Congress president Rahul Gandhi lashed out at Narendra Modi for questioning development under Congress rule in India. "Was Bengaluru not the IT hub before Narendra Modi came to power? But Modi keeps saying that no progress took place in 70 years," he said.

    He asserted that the UPA government supported the development of IT in Bengaluru. "When Congress was in power at the centre, we gave Bengaluru Rs 10,000 crore for development. But Modi government has given only Rs 550 crores to Bengaluru. It's a shame," he said.

  • ANI . ">

    15:04 (IST)

    Not a Congress worker, says Manjula Nanjamari

    At the centre of a controversy, Manjula Nanjamari — owner of Bengaluru flat from where fake voter IDs were seized — denied that she was a Congress worker. "From 1997-2002 I was a corporator, and BJP helped me win. I was just a house wife and BJP supported me, so I consider myself under their sharan(shadow). I am not a Congress person,will never be," she was quoted as saying by ANI.

  • 14:58 (IST)

    After raids, BS Yeddyurappa urges chief election officer to take action

    Using the hashtag 'CongRigsElection', BJP chief ministerial candidate BS Yeddyurappa blamed the Congress for the fake voter ID row in Karnataka, "It is a scary situation in Karnataka. Rattled Congress prints fake voter ID Cards. I appeal Karnataka chief election officer to take stringent action against the culprits involved. Deterrent action should prevent others from resorting to similar malpractices," he said in a tweet.

  • 14:55 (IST)

    'Congress attempting to rig polls'

    In Chikmaglur, Narendra Modi charged the Congress with attempting to rig the polls. "They have created fake voter IDs to massively rig the Karnataka election. The people of Karnataka should resolve never to forgive such a party and come out to vote in massive numbers to uproot it and its ecosystem. Congress is indulging in all kinds of malpractices over the fear of a crushing defeat."

    Modi also lashed out at Siddaramaiah, saying that the Income Tax raided a resort in Badami a day after the chief minister finished his stay. Earlier on Wednesday, Siddaramaiah had claimed that the raid was a BJP conspiracy against him.

  • 14:23 (IST)

    'Congress only wants to remain in power'

    Narendra Modi accused the Congress of being power hungry. "In 1978, Indira ji came here, took your votes but never cared for people of this region. Congress never thought about welfare of people of Chikmagalur. Sonia ji too contested from Bellari, but what happened to promises made in Ballari," he said.

  • 14:21 (IST)

    Rahul Gandhi thinks PM's seat is only reserved for one family, says Narendra Modi

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi targetted Congress president Rahul Gandhi in Chikmagalur. "The 'naamdaar' of Congress keeps getting promoted even if he doesn't do anything. He was made general secretary of the party in 2007. He said he'll make a young team and bring new ideas. It has been 11 years and things are still how they used to be," he said.

    "Rahul Gandhi thinks that the prime minister's seat is reserved for just one family. He thinks that the seat is his right. Congress barely got 40 seats in the Parliament. His ego is such that he comes to Karnataka and says that he will become the prime minister in 2019," Modi added.

  • 14:14 (IST)

    Siddaramaiah govt practicing divisive politics, says Narendra Modi

    In Chikmagalur, Narendra Modi accused the Siddaramaiah government of practicing divisive politics. Exuding confidence in the BJP, Modi said, "Congress fears defeat in these elections. They are spreading lies that there would be a hung assembly in Karnataka."

  • 13:50 (IST)

    NDA govt's remote control is with RSS, says Anand Sharma


    Reacting to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's "remote control with Sonia Gandhi" jibe at the Congress, Anand Sharma said, "Everybody knows who has the remote control in this government." He claimed that there are only two people running the governmen — Modi and BJP chief Amit Shah. "Their remote control is in Nagpur at the RSS' office," he told reporters in Delhi. 

    Earlier on Wednesday, Modi had said at a rally: "During the UPA government, there was one prime minister and one remote control. In the NDA Government, our remote control and the high command are the 125 crore people of India."

  • 13:45 (IST)


    BJP's strategy is to stall election process, says Congress

    Speaking to reporters, Congress leader Anand Sharma said that the BJP's strategy is to stall the election process because the "mandate in Karnataka is against the BJP government". "The prime minister has no credibility. He is using the kind of language which does not behoove him," he said. 

    He said that the Election Commission listened to the concerns of the Congress leaders and has promised to take strict action and probe the role of all agencies involved. 

  • 13:41 (IST)

    Congress submits memorandum to EC about BJP's 'attempt to subvert pre-election process'

    After a Congress delegation met Election Commission officials in Delhi, senior leader Anand Sharma said, "We have submitted the detailed memorandum about malpractices of BJP and concerted attempt by the party at the Centre to subvert the pre-election process, target Congress, and conduct midnight raids. Last night, the raids were stage managed by BJP."

  • 13:26 (IST)

    After polls, Siddaramaiah will neither be CM nor an MLA: JD(S)' HD Kumaraswamy

    In the run-up to the Karnataka Assembly polls, former chief minister and state president of Janata Dal (Secular) HD Kumaraswamy asserts he will not play the kingmaker in case of a hung verdict, but will emerge as the king himself. Unfazed by scathing attacks against the JD(S) from both Congress and the BJP, the 58-year-old leader says there will not be a post-poll tie-up with any of the two national political parties. The chief ministerial candidate believes his party is poised to cross the 113-mark in the 224-member Assembly.

    In an exclusive interview with Firstpost, Kumaraswamy explains why he thinks the party will sweep over the entire state on its own.

    Click here to read the interview

  • 13:16 (IST)

    Voter IDs case is clear case of Congress conspiracy, says BJP

    Addressing a press conference, Union minister Prakash Javadekar said, "Congress is blatantly lying (about BJP's connection with the voter IDs found in a Bengaluru apartment). Our worker Rakesh is the whistleblower, but Manjula and her son are not our party workers." He asserted that Manjula, who is the flat owner where the IDs were seized from, should be arrested.

    "Now people want to save Congress by accusing BJP. It's a clear case of Congress conspiracy. Their philosophy is if you don't get real voters, get fake voters," Javadekar said.

  • 13:04 (IST)

    Anand Sharma-led Congress delegation arrives at EC office in Delhi over 'fake' voter IDs recovered in Bengaluru, reports CNN-News18

  • ANI . ">

    12:53 (IST)

    Anand Sharma and Motilal Vora will lead Congress delegation to meet Election Commission over voter IDs founds in Bengaluru, reports ANI.

  • 12:44 (IST)

    Visuals from Rahul Gandhi's visit to garment factory in Hosur

    Before interacting with women factory workers, Congress president Rahul Gandhi visited a creative garment factory in Hosur.

  • 12:36 (IST)

    Rahul Gandhi interacts with women factory workers in Bengaluru

    Congress president Rahul Gandhi is interacting with women factory workers in Bengaluru. Responding to a question on the closure of factories which force the workers to become unemployed, Rahul said, "90 percent of money in the banks goes to the 10-15 people in India. How many people did Nirav Modi employ? He didn't employ anyone, but the banks gave him Rs 33,000 crore to him. If just Rs 100 crore was given to this factory, atleast a thousand would've been employed because of him." 

  • 12:29 (IST)

    BJP will form govt with absolute majority, says Amit Shah

    Addressing a public meeting in Tumkur, BJP national president Amit Shah said, "​BJP is getting immense support in Karnataka. BJP will form government with absolute majority in the state."

  • 12:23 (IST)

    Unaccounted cash of over Rs 8 lakh found in BJP district president's residence, reports India Today

  • 12:06 (IST)

    Narendra Modi urges attendees to spread the word about promises in BJP's manifesto

    "Will you go to each house and inform voters about BJP's plans for the poor, needy, and the downtrodden? Will you help BJP form the government? Will you help for BS Yeddyurappa's government in Karnataka," Narendra Modi asked the gathering in Bangarapet.

  • 11:55 (IST)

    Rahul Gandhi holds roadshow in Basavanagudi

  • 11:54 (IST)

    'Congress' strategy is speaking only lies'

    "Since the time these new 'naamdaars' have entered Congress, they have picked a new strategy of uttering lies," Narendra Modi said. "But now the public has various ways to find out the truth. If that wasn't the case, the Congress wouldn't have been limited to PPP — Punjab, Puducherry and Parivar Congress," he added.

    He hit out at the Congress for accusing the BJP of attempting to weaken the SC/ST Act. "But the truth is that we have empowered those belonging to the SC/ST category," Modi said.

  • 11:45 (IST)

    Rahul Gandhi offers prayers at Dodda Ganapathi temple

  • 11:43 (IST)

    'Congress only interested in deals'

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that Congress is interested in nothing but "deals". "These are not my words. It's Congress MP and former Karnataka chief minister Veerappa  Moily who said this. When tickets were being 'sold', he said that Congress will have to solve their 'money problem' and also blamed PWD minister for the deal-making," he said.

  • 11:31 (IST)

    'Rahul aspiration of becoming prime minister is a sign of arrogance'

    In Bangarapet, Narendra Modi lashed out at Rahul Gandhi over his aspiration to become the prime minister. "On Tuesday, someone (Rahul Gandhi) made an important declaration. He said that he is going to be the prime minister in 2019. He came like those bullies, barging his way ahead when there are others who have many years of experience. How can someone just declare himself as the prime minister? This is simply nothing but arrogance," he said.

    "There are big meetings being held to oust Narendra Modi. How will the big leaders who attend these meetings react to this sudden announcement by one 'naamdaar', Modi said.

  • 11:26 (IST)

    'Those born with golden spoons will never understand aspirations of poor'

  • 11:16 (IST)

    Narendra Modi on 'six evils of Congress'

    There are the six evils that the Congress has brought on the nation - Congress culture - Communalism, Casteism, Crime, Corruption, Contractor system. These 6 C's are destroying that future of Karnataka," Narendra Modi said in Bangarapet. 

    "During the UPA government, there was one prime minister and one remote control. In the NDA Government, our remote control and the high command are the 125 crore people of India," he added.

  • 11:06 (IST)

    Election will decide fate of Karnataka and its youth, says Narendra Modi in Bangarapet

    Speaking in Bangarapet, Narendra Modi said, "This election is not just about who becomes or does not become an MLA. It is an election to decide the fate of Karnataka and its youth."

    Modi said that the entire country has deeply understood the mannerisms of the Congress. "Wherever there was an election in India, Congress (lost). What will happen on 15 May," he said.

  • ANI . ">

    10:54 (IST)

    'Rakesh has no connection with Manjula Nanjamari's flat which was raided'

    The son of Manjula Nanjamari — in whose flat over 9,000 voter IDs were found — has reacted to the allegations surrounding the flat tenant and Manjula being BJP leaders. "I am the only son of Manjula Nanjamari. Rakesh is my mother's nephew's son and he has got no connections with the flat in Park View apartment," Manjula's son Sridhar was quoted as saying by ANI.

  • 10:45 (IST)

    Voter IDs seized in Bengaluru: BJP accuses Congress of using 'anti-democratic' means 

    The BJP claimed on Twitter that "close to 20,000" fake voters IDs were recovered from Congress' Raja Rajeshwari Nagar constituency candidate.

    "Anti democratic means of Congress to win loosing elections is nothing new. They are in practice right from Indira Gandhi's period," it said in a tweet. On Tuesday, the Election Commission confirmed that it seized over 9,000 voter identity cards from a flat in Jalahalli of west Bengaluru.

  • 10:26 (IST)

    Let EC probe fake voter ID case, says Siddaramaiah 


    Alleging BJP's role in the voter IDs seized from a flat in Bengaluru, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said that the was first time he was witnessing a raid of this kind. "Congress is constantly under surveillance of BJP government. This is for the first time, these raids are being conducted at the time of elections, he told reporters on Wednesday.

    He added that he did not have anything to say about the voter ID raids, saying, "It is the Election Commission's job to probe."

Karnataka Assembly Election 2018 LIVE updates: The Election Commission in a press conference confirmed that the voter ID cards seized were genuine.

Modi again attacked the Congress in Belagavi and said that the party had insulted democracy by being involved in the 'fake' voter ID row.

BJP alleged that the Congress' habit of engaging in deals had been exposed with the 'fake' voter ID row coming out.

In Chikmaglur, Prime Minister Narendra Modi charged the Congress with attempting to rig the polls. "They have created fake voter IDs to massively rig the Karnataka election. The people of Karnataka should resolve never to forgive such a party," he said.

Reacting to Modi's "remote control with Sonia Gandhi" jibe against the Congress, Anand Sharma said, "Everybody knows who has the remote control in this government."

Addressing a press conference, Union minister Prakash Javadekar said, "Congress is blatantly lying (about BJP's connection with the voter IDs found in a Bengaluru apartment). Our worker Rakesh is the whistleblower, but Manjula and her son are not our party workers."

A Congress delegation led by senior leader Anand Sharma delegation has arrived at Election Commission's office in Delhi over "fake" voter IDs recovered in Bengaluru.

Interacting with women factory workers in Bengaluru, Congress president Rahul Gandhi addressed the issue of unemployment due to closure of small businesses. "In India, 90 percent of money in the banks goes to selected 10-15 people. How many people did Nirav Modi employ? He didn't employ anyone, but the banks gave him Rs 33,000 crore to him," he said.

In Bangarapet, Modi lashed out at Rahul over his aspiration to become the prime minister. "How can someone just declare himself as the prime minister? This is simply nothing but arrogance," Modi said.

A political slugfest erupted in Karnataka after the Election Commission confirmed that 9,746 voter IDs were seized from an apartment in Bengaluru. The BJP and Congress accused each other of interfering in the election process, and are both seeking to approach the poll panel over the issue.

Rahul said on Twitter that Congress vs BJP is a "no contest" in Karnataka. Apart from addressing three rallies on Wednesday, Rahul will visit two temples and a garment factory.

Modi is scheduled to attend public meetings in Bangarapet, Chikmagalur, Belagavi, and Bidar on Wednesday. BJP national president Amit Shah is scheduled to address one public meeting and hold roadshows in five constituencies on Wednesday.

With just two days left before the adrenaline-charged campaign for the Karnataka Assembly elections comes to an end, the BJP and Congress, the two major contenders for power, fielded their top commanders, who attacked each other over corruption and hardline Hindutva.

Leading the charge for the BJP, Modi claimed people of Karnataka had decided to "uproot" the Congress and "punish" it for its wrongdoings, and that the party was already trying to find excuses like faulty EVMs for its "impending" defeat.

Taking on the Siddaramaiah government over alleged corruption at the three rallies he addressed today, Modi said there was not even a single minister who was not facing accusations of financial irregularities.

Campaigning in the Lingayat stronghold of Vijayapura, he alleged the state's ruling Congress was trying to divide the society and spread the "poison of casteism".

Rahul attacked the BJP and RSS, likening them to the Islamist organisation Muslim Brotherhood, and saying their agenda was to come to power, and capture institutions.

"The BJP and RSS will repeat one more cycle of getting elected democratically and then discard democracy," he alleged in Bengaluru.

"The RSS over here and the Muslim brotherhood in Egypt,Pakistan, Tunisia, Turkey....they are doing the same thing. The RSS and Muslim brotherhood do not see elections the way we seethem. We win an election and we are okay with losing anelection," he said.

Rahul, who earlier in the day said he was ready to occupy the post of the prime minister if the Congress emerged as the "biggest" party after the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, claimed the saffron outfits were trying to disrupt open-minded atmosphere, peace and the brotherhood that existed inIndia. He said the BJP praised Mahatma Gandhi, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel and BR Ambekdar upfront but destroyed their legacy.

"Their method is to praise the leader, praise the icon,worship the icon and destroy every single thing he used to do," Rahul said.

After a hiatus of two years, UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi addressed an election rally in Vijayapura, hours after Modi's public meeting, and claimed the prime minister was "possessed by the devil" of Congress-mukt Bharat.

His only accomplishment in the last four years was to have undone the good work of the previous Congress governments, she said.

"Modi ji is proud that he can make speeches well. I agree he is a good orator. He speaks like an actor. If speeches could fill the country's stomach, I wish he gave more speeches," she said, taking a swipe at the prime minister.

Sonia Gandhi's rally in Vijayapura in north Karnataka, where Lingayats wield considerable electoral influence, was seen as an attempt to reach out to the community, which has traditionally backed the BJP.

"Modi ji has junoon (passion) of Congress-mukt Bharat. He is possessed by the devil of Congress-mukt bharat (Congress-mukt Bharat ka bhoot laga hai), Sonia told the audience, as she attacked the prime minister for doing nothing for the middle class, women, girls, dalits and backward classes.

Taking on the prime minister over steps to tackle corruption, she wanted to know why the Lokpal, the proposed anti-graft ombudsman, had not been constituted.

Sonia claimed Congress-ruled Karnataka was discriminated against as it got "too little" by way of central assistance for drought relief. "Modi ji, is this your 'sabka saath, sabka vikas'? (together will all, development of all)," she asked.

Modi, who addressed rallies at Vijayapura, Koppal and Bengaluru, accused the Congress of pursuing the policy of "divide and rule".

"Congress believes in the policy of divide and rule... divide on the basis of caste and religion....make brother fight brother. But people of this land of Basaveshwara will not allow it to happen," he told the rally at Vijayapura.

The state's ruling Congress has recommended religious minority status for the Lingayats, a traditional vote base of the BJP, a move many feel was aimed at splitting their votes.
BJP's chief ministerial candidate Yeddyurappa belongs to the the Lingayat community.

Modi said with defeat staring the Congress in the face, it was busy trying to find excuses like blaming the EVMs for the loss. He also said attempts were being made to confuse the voters with the claim that the elections will throw up a hung Assembly.

"Can you tell me the name of a single minister who is not facing allegations of corruption," he said targeting the Congress government, a day after Siddaramaiah sent legal notices to Modi and BJP chief Amit Shah, threatening to file civil and criminal defamation suit against them for making unsubstantiated allegations.

BJP president Amit Shah, who held a road show in Mangaluru and also addressed a rally, said the Congress government led by Siddaramaiah would be "sent home" on 15 May, the day the results would be declared.

Shah claimed many Hindus were "murdered" in Dakshina Kannada district but nobody was even arrested.


Updated Date: May 09, 2018 18:37 PM

