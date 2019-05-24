Co-presented by


Howrah Lok Sabha Election Result 2019 LIVE Updates:

May 24, 2019 16:54:09 IST

Election Result 2019 LIVE | Candidate, Constituency and Party-Wise Winner List

PARTY CANDIDATE NAME STATUS % VOTES
AITC WON Prasun Banerjee 576,711 Votes 47% Votes
BJP Rantidev Sengupta 473,016 Votes 39% Votes
CPI(M) Sumitro Adhikary 105,547 Votes 9% Votes
INC Suvra Ghosh 32,107 Votes 3% Votes
IND Sekhar Mondal 6,447 Votes 1% Votes
Nota Nota 6,337 Votes 1% Votes
IND Shailendra Kumar Jaiswal 3,949 Votes 0% Votes
IND Sisir Samanta 3,555 Votes 0% Votes
IND Shyam Prasad Ram 2,028 Votes 0% Votes
SHS Chandra Sekhar Jha 1,840 Votes 0% Votes
PJP(S) Gautam Kumar Shaw 1,379 Votes 0% Votes
IND Debasish Mandal 1,347 Votes 0% Votes
IND Imtiaz Ahmed Mollah 1,323 Votes 0% Votes
IND Pankaj Gar 1,179 Votes 0% Votes
SUCI Md. Shanawaz 1,120 Votes 0% Votes
IND Kashi Nath Malick 1,014 Votes 0% Votes
IND Kanai Sit 1,003 Votes 0% Votes
IND Ashraf Ali 975 Votes 0% Votes
SPOI Sudarsan Manna 730 Votes 0% Votes
IND Samir Mondal 686 Votes 0% Votes
Howrah Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 25

Total Electors: 1,505,099 (2014 estimates)

Male Electors: 8,02,653

Female Electors: 7,02,446

Assembly Constituencies: Bally, Howrah Uttar, Howrah Madhya, Shibpur, Howrah Dakshin, Sankrail (SC), Panchla

Reserved: No

Delimitation: Yes. In 2008

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: Swadesh Chakraborty of the CPM won the seat in 1999 and 2004 elections. In 2009 elections, he lost to Ambica Banerjee by a margin of over 20,000 votes. Since 2013, the seat is being held by Prasun Banerjee.

Demographics: The constituency covers the area of Howrah, one of the oldest and heavily crowded places in Kolkata. Interestingly, estimates suggest that at least 25 percent of the population is non-Bengali, originating from Hindi-speaking areas of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and Rajasthan. This is a factor which was also exploited by the BJP during last elections.

Your guide to the latest seat tally, live updates, analysis and list of winners for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on firstpost.com/elections. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates from all 542 constituencies on counting day of the general elections.

Updated Date: May 24, 2019 16:54:09 IST

