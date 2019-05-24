Howrah Lok Sabha Election Result 2019 LIVE Updates:

Howrah Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 25

Total Electors: 1,505,099 (2014 estimates)

Male Electors: 8,02,653

Female Electors: 7,02,446

Assembly Constituencies: Bally, Howrah Uttar, Howrah Madhya, Shibpur, Howrah Dakshin, Sankrail (SC), Panchla

Reserved: No

Delimitation: Yes. In 2008

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: Swadesh Chakraborty of the CPM won the seat in 1999 and 2004 elections. In 2009 elections, he lost to Ambica Banerjee by a margin of over 20,000 votes. Since 2013, the seat is being held by Prasun Banerjee.

Demographics: The constituency covers the area of Howrah, one of the oldest and heavily crowded places in Kolkata. Interestingly, estimates suggest that at least 25 percent of the population is non-Bengali, originating from Hindi-speaking areas of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and Rajasthan. This is a factor which was also exploited by the BJP during last elections.

