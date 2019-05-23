Hoshiarpur Lok Sabha Election Result 2019 LIVE Updates: Som Prakash of BJP leading

Hoshiarpur Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 5

Total electors: 14,85,286

Female electors: 7,23,221

Male electors: 7,62,065

Reserved: Yes. For Scheduled Castes.

Delimited: Yes. Mukerian Assembly segment was added from Gurdaspur Lok Sabha constituency in 2008. Sri Hargobindpur, Bholath, Phagwara and Sham Chaurasi assembly segments were added from erstwhile Phillaur Lok Sabha constituency.

Assembly constituencies: Sri Hargobindpur (SC), Bholath, Phagwara (SC), Mukerian, Dasuya, Urmar, Sham Chaurasi (SC), Hoshiarpur, Chabbewal (SC)

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: Congress leader Charanjit Singh Channi won the seat in 1999. In 2004, BJP’s Avinash Rai Khanna came to power and was succeeded by Congress leader Santosh Chowdhary in 2009. BJP leader Vijay Sampla is the current MP.

Demographics: Hoshiarpur constituency has a sizeable number of Dalit voters, estimated to be 38 percent, with maximum belonging to Ravidassia community. There are also other communities like Valmikis, Sainis, and Lubanas. According to reports, the youth from this section of the state are flying abroad in search of the greater employment opportunities. Besides, a large part of this constituency belongs to the Kandi belt, primarily having issues related to agriculture.

Your guide to the latest seat tally, live updates, analysis and list of winners for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on firstpost.com/elections. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates from all 542 constituencies on counting day of the general elections.