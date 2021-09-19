'Listen to your inner voice': Ashok Gehlot advises Amarinder amid signs of discord in own state
All Congressmen must rise above themselves and think in the interest of the party and the country, advised the Rajasthan chief minister
A day after Congress veteran Captain Amarinder Singh resigned as the Punjab chief minister, Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot implored him to think about the party's interests and not do anything that may damage it. His remarks come after Singh on Saturday indicated that the dissension-driven party could see more tension.
After submitting his resignation, Singh had said, "As far as my future politics is concerned, there is always an option and I will use that option when the time comes." This declaration was largely being seen as Amarinder's way of keeping dialogue open with the BJP.
On Sunday, Gehlot said Singh is a respected leader and advised him to listen to his "inner voice" and keep the party's interest at the forefront. He tweeted his statement both in English and Hindi:
I hope that Capt. Amarinder Singh ji won't take any step that could cause damage to the Congress party. Capt. Sahib himself has said that the party made him CM and allowed him to continue as CM for nine and a half years. pic.twitter.com/rqJfzzxUp3
— Ashok Gehlot (@ashokgehlot51) September 19, 2021
कैप्टन साहब पार्टी के सम्मानित नेता हैं एवं मुझे उम्मीद है कि वो आगे भी पार्टी का हित आगे रखकर ही कार्य करते रहेंगे। pic.twitter.com/4bPmB4T3bP
— Ashok Gehlot (@ashokgehlot51) September 19, 2021
Gehlot's statement comes in the backdrop of a raging political tussle on his own turf, Rajasthan. The Gandhis have been at their wit’s end to make Gehlot agree to expand his council of ministers and accommodate some supporters of Sachin Pilot, who rebelled against him soon after the Rajasthan elections in 2018. The Pilot camp has been placated more than twice by the Gandhis to stop them from an open rebellion. However, his reluctance to accommodate the ambitions of his younger colleague has inadvertently split the state Congress unit into two irreconcilable camps.
With inputs from PTI
