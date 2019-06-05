Home ministry conducting meetings on J&K, North East is clear indication of Amit Shah's authority in Modi govt

The majestic right corner chamber in North Block on Raisina Hill in New Delhi has always exuded a stamp of authority. There have been occasional exceptions but the centrality of the home ministry in the Union government had been evident since Independence when Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel became first home minister of independent India.

Since Patel’s time (15 August 1947 to December 1950), there have been instances when the person at the Ministry of Home Affairs has either been de jure or de facto second most powerful man in the country.

The last time this happened was when LK Advani was in the home ministry from 1998 to 2004. Advani came to North Block with a reputation of a no-nonsense man, a man with proven organisational, administrative skills, and a person who built BJP, along with then Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, from a two-member party in Lok Sabha in 1984 to the single-largest party in 1996, to catapulting to power in 1998.

In recent decades, North Block was the hub of all kinds of activities – the home minister’s office was not limited to overseeing just internal security but ministers of all ministries would line up there for a variety of issues. So would party workers and leaders of all hues. Corporate honchos and also some senior RSS leaders would turn up to discuss issues relating to “current situations and internal coordination issues".

With the arrival of Amit Shah at that right corner chamber in North Block, the centrality of the home ministry has yet again been restored in governance and polity of the ruling party. One need not go into details of how Prime Minister Narendra Modi trusts him and places complete confidence in him.

Anybody who has even a slight understanding of BJP and has followed political developments in the past six years (since Modi was declared as prime ministerial candidate of BJP and Shah was named the general secretary-in-charge of UP) had no doubts as to how things would unfold, but a substantive indication to that came a bit early.

Consider the five things that happened after Shah assumed office of home minister – first, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) took three Kashmiri separatists Masarat Alam, Asiya Andabi and Shabir Shah into custody. Though the custody — as per law — was granted by a special court, this could not have been possibly if the NIA had not pushed its case and its background well before the court.

Second, he held separate meetings of officials managing affairs in the North East and the Amarnath Yatra, making security assessments and considering what further has to be done to ensure smooth implementation of the Yatra, particularly in the wake of the Pulwama attack.

These two meetings chaired by him clearly indicate the kind of priority he places on Jammu and Kashmir and the North East. It is no coincidence that the Election Commission on Tuesday announced that Assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir could only be held later this year, after conclusion of the Amarnath Yatra. Two things should be noted here: holding elections in Jammu and Kashmir would mean that President's Rule would have to be extended in the state, and to conduct elections and finalise the schedule, the Election Commission holds active consultations with the home ministry for provision of security forces.

Third, Shah chaired a meeting of top ministers, including External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Railways and Commerce Minister Piyush Goel, Petroleum Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, on India’s strategic options in Africa, particularly those relating with energy sector — petroleum trade with Mozambique. Shah also met Niti Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant.

Fourth, in the midst of these high-profile meetings related to governance, he also had two important visitors from BJP, Bhupender Yadav and Uma Bharti. Yadav has been a close confidante of Shah in organisational matters and Bharti was dropped from Union Cabinet this time.

Fifth, an informal briefing to the media was held in which Shah had sharply reprimanded Cabinet Minister Giriraj Singh for his tweet on allies Nitish Kumar and Ram Vilas Paswan. Shah, it seems, wanted everyone to know that the Modi government meant business and no deviation from particularly those going against its slogan 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas and Sabka Vishwas’ would be tolerated.

Four high-profile ministers and the Niti Ayog CEO wouldn’t have been there to discuss issues beyond official purview of the home ministry if the prime minister had not asked for a meeting of this nature be chaired by Shah. A loud and clear message was been sent to all concerned about the kind of authority and aura Shah is going to enjoy in his new role. There is hardly any doubt that he is number two in the government and in public perception, the second-most powerful man in the country after Modi.

Sources tell Firstpost that ministry officials are already on their toes and trying hard to adjust with new realities that dawned on them when Shah was named the new home minister.

Shah is known to work till late at night and get back at work early in the day. During election season, whether during state Assembly polls or parliamentary polls, several of his party leaders privately spoke of the grueling work schedule Shah followed. But they were not really complaining, because those sessions and work culture ultimately benefited the party in winning and expanding.

On Wednesday, when the offices of central and state governments are closed on account of Eid, Shah was reported to be holding a meeting on Left Wing Extremism in his office.

It can be concluded with surety that under Shah, North Block will be abuzz with activity of multiple dimensions through the days.