Hodal Election Result 2019 LIVE Updates | Assembly Elections; Constituency, Party, Candidate Name Wise Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing

Hodal Assembly Elections 2019 | With voting for the 90-member Haryana Assembly scheduled for 21 October in a single-phase election, the Election Commission is getting ready to conduct this most important exercise in a democratic setup.

The term of the current Haryana Assembly will end on 2 November.

Out of the 90 Assembly constituencies in the state, 17 are reserved for Scheduled Castes as per the Delimitation of Parliamentary and Assembly Constituencies Order, 2008.

The state has a total number of 1,81,91,228 people as general electors while 1,07,486 are enrolled as Service Voters taking the final electoral rolls to 1,82,98,714 who will exercise their right to franchise in 19,425 polling stations. The number of polling stations in 2019 has registered a 19.58 percent rise than 2014.

According to the Election Commission, the last date for filing of nomination is 4 October and the date for scrutiny of nominations is 5 October. The last date for the withdrawal of candidature is 7 October.

The date of counting is on 24 October.

Following is a brief description of the Assembly constituency:

Constituency number: 83

Total electors: 1,80,014

Female electors: 81,674

Male electors: 98,337

Third gender electors: 0

Reserved: Yes

Delimited: No

Results in the last four elections: In 2009 Assembly election, INLD's Jagdish Nayar won the seat over Uday Bhan of the Congress by a thin margin of 2,621 votes. However, in the next election, tables turned and Bhan gained over Nayar with 50723 votes. In 2014, all three seats in Palwal district, including Hodal, were won by parties other than the BJP.

Rampal Likhi from INLD, Gaya Lal from Bahujan Samaj Party, Udai Bhan from Congress and Jagdish Nayar from the BJP are trying their luck in the constituency in 2019 among others.

Demographics: Hodal Vidhan Sabha comes under the Faridabad Lok Sabha constituency. As per the estimates of 2011 census, of the total 1,79,064 population, 76.92 percent is rural and 23.08 percent is urban. The Scheduled Castes ratio is 22.53.

