Haryana Assembly Election 2019, Hisar profile: Litmus test for BJP in home turf of Congress' Jindals

Hisar Assembly Elections 2019 | With voting for the 90-member Haryana Assembly scheduled for 21 October in a single-phase election, the Election Commission is getting ready to conduct this most important exercise in a democratic setup.

The present term of the Haryana Assembly will end on 2 November.

Of the 90 Assembly constituencies in the state, 17 are reserved for Scheduled Castes and 73 fall under the general category, as per the Delimitation of Parliamentary and Assembly Constituencies Order, 2008.

The state has a total number of 1,81,91,228 people as general electors while 1,07,486 are enrolled as Service Voters, taking the final electoral rolls to 1,82,98,714 who will exercise their right to franchise in 19,425 polling stations. This year, the number of polling stations registered has seen a jump of 19.58 percent from 2014.

According to the poll body, the last date for filing of nomination is 4 October and the date for scrutiny of nominations is 5 October. The last date for

the withdrawal of candidature is 7 October.

Counting of votes will take place on 24 October.

Following is a brief description of the Hisar Assembly seat:

Constituency number: 52

Total electors: 1,62,068

Female electors: 76,203

Male electors: 85,863

Third gender electors: 2

Reserved: No

Delimited: No

Results in the last four elections: Congress candidate Om Prakash Jindal won the 2000 and 2005 Assembly elections in Hisar by defeating independent candidate Hari Singh Saini both times. In 2009, Congress' Savitri Jindal, wife of the late Om Prakash Jindal, contested and won the elections. However, in 2014, the Congress’ hold over Hisar disappeared with the emergence of the BJP in power; Dr. Kamal Gupta defeated Savitri Jindal by a margin of about 14,000 votes.

Demographics: Remains of the Indus Valley civilisation were found in Rakhigarhi, a village in Hisar. With a rich past, the region has been a part of the Maurya, Tughlaq, Mughal, and even British rule. Savitri Jindal of Hisar is the 10th wealthiest woman in the world, according to Forbes.