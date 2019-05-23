Co-presented by


Hingoli Lok Sabha polls: Party, Candidate, Constituency wise Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing

May 23, 2019

Election Result 2019 LIVE | Candidate, Constituency and Party-Wise Winner List

PARTY CANDIDATE NAME STATUS % VOTES
IND Sandesh Ramchandra Chavan 0 Votes 0% Votes
NOTA Nota 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Sandip Bhau Nikhate 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Patrakar P. Sattar Kha Kasim Kha 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Subhash Vitthal Wankhede 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Santosh Maroti Boinwar 0 Votes 0% Votes
SHS Hemant Patil 0 Votes 0% Votes
IUML Altaf Ahamed 0 Votes 0% Votes
VBA Mohan Fattusing Rathod 0 Votes 0% Votes
BMP Varsha Shivajirao Devsarkar 0 Votes 0% Votes
AHP Uttam Maroti Dhabe 0 Votes 0% Votes
PRP Uttam Bhagaji Kamble 0 Votes 0% Votes
BRSP Asadkhan Mohammadkhan 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Subhash Maroti Wankhede 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Subhash Kashiba Wankhede 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Gajanan Haribhau Bhalerao 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Jayavanta Vishwambhar Wanole 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Kamble Trishala Milind 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND A. Kadir Mastan Sayed 0 Votes 0% Votes
HBP Subhash Nagorao Wankhede 0 Votes 0% Votes
BHMP Subhash Parasram Wankhede 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Devji Gangaram Asole 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Prakash Vitthalrao Ghunnar 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Wasant Kisan Paikrao 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Sunil Dasharath Ingole 0 Votes 0% Votes
INC Wankhede Subhashrao Bapurao 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Adv. Marotrao Kanhobarao Hukke Patil 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Makbul Ahemad Abdul Habib 0 Votes 0% Votes
BSP Dr. Dhanve Datta Maroti 0 Votes 0% Votes
Hingoli Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 15

Total electors: 15,86,194

Female electors: 7,46,654

Male electors: 8,39,540

Reserved: No

Delimited: Yes. Bhokar Assembly seat was moved to Nanded parliamentary constituency and Umarkhed Assembly seat was added after Washim Lok Sabha seat was dissolved in 2008.

Assembly constituencies: Umarkhed (SC), Kinwat, Hadgaon, Basmath, Kalamnuri, Hingoli.

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: In 1999, Shiv Sena’s Shivaji Gyanbarao Mane won the seat but lost NCP leader Suryakant Patil in 2004. In 2009, Patil lost the seat to Shiv Sena’s Subhash Bapurao Wankhede. At present, Congress leader Rajeev Shankarrao Satav represents the seat since 2014.

Demographics: It covers the entire Hingoli district and parts of Nanded and Yavatmal districts. The region is identified as a backward region under the Backward Regions Grant Fund Programme. Hingoli district has a population of 11,77,345 people as per Census 2011. The district came into existence in 1999. It has an SC population of 1,82,565. This seat, spread across parts of Marathwada and Vidarbha accounts for a high number of farmer suicides as well.

May 23, 2019

