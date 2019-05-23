Hingoli Lok Sabha polls: Party, Candidate, Constituency wise Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing

Hingoli Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 15

Total electors: 15,86,194

Female electors: 7,46,654

Male electors: 8,39,540

Reserved: No

Delimited: Yes. Bhokar Assembly seat was moved to Nanded parliamentary constituency and Umarkhed Assembly seat was added after Washim Lok Sabha seat was dissolved in 2008.

Assembly constituencies: Umarkhed (SC), Kinwat, Hadgaon, Basmath, Kalamnuri, Hingoli.

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: In 1999, Shiv Sena’s Shivaji Gyanbarao Mane won the seat but lost NCP leader Suryakant Patil in 2004. In 2009, Patil lost the seat to Shiv Sena’s Subhash Bapurao Wankhede. At present, Congress leader Rajeev Shankarrao Satav represents the seat since 2014.

Demographics: It covers the entire Hingoli district and parts of Nanded and Yavatmal districts. The region is identified as a backward region under the Backward Regions Grant Fund Programme. Hingoli district has a population of 11,77,345 people as per Census 2011. The district came into existence in 1999. It has an SC population of 1,82,565. This seat, spread across parts of Marathwada and Vidarbha accounts for a high number of farmer suicides as well.

