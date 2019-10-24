Hingna Election Result 2019 LIVE Updates | Assembly Elections; Constituency, Party, Candidate Name Wise Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing

Hingna Assembly Election 2019 | The Election Commission of India (ECI) announced the dates for the Maharashtra and Haryana Assembly elections. Voting for the 288-member Assembly will be held on 21 October in a single phase. The counting of votes and final results will be declared on 24 October, authorities said. The term of the Devendra Fadnavis-led current Maharashtra Assembly will end on 9 November.

The notification and nomination process for the Assembly election was issued on 27 September. Candidates could file their nominations latest by 4 October. The scrutiny of nomination papers was done on 5 October and the last date to withdraw candidature from the electoral battle was 7 October. A total of 95,473 polling stations will be set up for over 8.95 crore voters in Maharashtra.

Click here for detailed coverage of Assembly Elections 2019

There are two reserved seats under the Scheduled Caste category in the Nagpur district — Umred (SC) and Nagpur North (SC).

Constituency Name – Hingna

Constituency Number – 50

District – Nagpur

Total Electors – 3,75,913

Female Electors – 1,77,825

Male Electors – 1,98,074

Third Gender – 14

Reserved – No

Results in previous elections: In the 2009 elections, Ghodmare V Pandurangji of the BJP won with 65,039 votes against Rameshchandra G Bang of the NCP who netted a total of 64,339 votes.

In 2014, the BJP fielded Meghe S Dattatraya, who won the Assembly constituency with 84,139 votes against Bang Rameshchandra Gopikisan of NCP who netted 60,981 votes. This year, Ghodmare is back in the fray but as an NCP candidate and will challenge the incumbent BJP MLA Dattatraya.

Also in the fray are Bahujan Samaj Party's Rahul Dhanraj Sontakke and Nitesh Jivan Jangle of Vanchit Bahujan Aaghadi ticket, among others.

Demographics – Hingna is a small town in the district of Nagpur and is a part of the Vidarbha region of Maharashtra The assembly constituency of Hingna is a part of Ramtek parliamentary constituency.

The Great Diwali Discount!

Unlock 75% more savings this festive season. Get Moneycontrol Pro for a year for Rs 289 only.

Coupon code: DIWALI. Offer valid till 10th November, 2019 .