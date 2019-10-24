Hinganghat Election Result 2019 LIVE Updates | Assembly Elections; Constituency, Party, Candidate Name Wise Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing

Hinganghat Assembly Election 2019 | The Election Commission of India (ECI) announced the dates for the Maharashtra and Haryana Assembly elections. Voting for the 288-member Assembly will be held on 21 October in a single phase. The counting of votes and final results will be declared on 24 October, authorities said. The term of the Devendra Fadnavis-led current Maharashtra Assembly will end on 9 November.

The notification and nomination process for the Assembly elections was issued on 27 September. Candidates could file their nominations latest by 4 October. The scrutiny of nomination papers will be done on 5 October and the last date to withdraw candidature from the electoral battle is 7 October. A total of 95,473 polling stations will be set up for over 8.95 crore voters in Maharashtra.

There are no reserved seats under Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe categories in the Wardha district.

Constituency Name – Hinganghat

Constituency Number – 46

District – Wardha

Total Electors – 2,95,847

Female Electors –1,43,259

Male Electors –1,52,588

Others –0

Reserved – No

Results in previous elections – In 2014, Kunawar S Trambakrao of the BJP defeated BSP candidate Telang Pralay Bhaurao. In 2009, Independent candidate Deshmukh Suresh Bapuraoji won with 52,085 votes. In 2004, Congress' Shende Pramod Bhusaheb defeated Independent candidate Shyam Gaikwad by 53,963 votes.

Demographics – This town is a centre of cotton trade. It has a total population of 224,017 people.

