Hindupur Lok Sabha Election Result 2019 LIVE updates: Party, Candidate, Constituency wise Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing

Hindupur Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 37

Total electors: 1,446,496 (2014 estimates)

Female electors: 572,192

Male electors: 598,591

Reserved: No

Delimited: No

Assembly Constituencies: Madakasira (SC), Raptadu, Penukonda, Hindupur, Dharmavaram, Puttaparthi, Kadiri

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: TDP’s Kristappa Nimmala has been winning the General Elections from this constituency since 2009. Before him, Nizamoddin from the Indian National Congress won the elections in 2004. In 1999, BK Parthasarathi from TDP received 56 percent votes and won the election.

Demographics: While Congress has been the most successful party in this constituency—the grand old party has won nine times in total—TDP has been emerging victorious in the recent past. TDP has decided to field sitting MP Kristappa Nimmala for a hattrick chance. The constituency encompasses areas that are struck by the Naxal movement. The cconomy is heavily dependent on agriculture and textile industry.

