Himanta Biswa Sarma claims TMC goons attacked his convoy in Khejuri, slams Mamata Banerjee on Twitter

Purba Medinipur: A convoy of West Bengal BJP chief Dilip Ghosh and Assam minister Himanta Biswa Sarma was allegedly attacked by Trinamool Congress (TMC) supporters in Khejuri area of Purba Medinipur district on Tuesday evening.

"We are at Khejuri in Kanthi Lok Sabha constituency and attacked mercilessly by AITC goons. Many of our workers are injured even as Mamata Banerjee's goons (are) gheraoing and abusing us. Bengal BJP president Dilip Ghosh and I are stuck," Sarma said in a series of tweets.

The leaders, however, did not suffer any injuries and were rescued by CRPF troopers.

Sarma tweeted:

The @crpfindia personnel are helping us to gradually move away from here. Three .@BJP4Bengal workers are taken away by .@AITCofficial goons in front of police / Kultha Bazar, under PS Khejuri and kept in TMC union office. Goons have damaged 20+ motorbikes.#ShameMamata pic.twitter.com/XT7wWE0Cmn — Chowkidar Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) May 7, 2019

"While reinforcement from CRPF has arrived, the violent TMC goons are not allowing the forces to rescue us. AITC cadres shouting and abusing everyone. Scene here is scary!" he added.

Sarma also alleged that state police did not take any action even as "TMC goons" blocked their way and shouted slogans.

He said, "TMC goons have blocked the roads on both sides, even as West Bengal Police personnel (are) standing like mute spectators. I am appalled at such brazen abuse of power by Mamata Banerjee, whose people have thrown all democratic norms to gutter. Is this the new India that we dream of?"

West Bengal was marred with violence in the last five phases of Lok Sabha election. Barrackpore Lok Sabha candidate Arjun Singh was allegedly attacked by TMC supporters during the fifth phase of elections on Monday.

Earlier, the convoy of Union Minister Babul Supriyo was also attacked.

