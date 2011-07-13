#Here2Help: Online resources and numbers for Mumbai
Important numbers/online resources from Mumbai.
As news trickles in from the Mumbai blasts, the following phone numbers will be of use to those seeking information:
Police Control Room Mumbai: 22621855 22621983, 22625020, 22641449, 22620111 etx 100
South Mumbai Region Control Room 23010032, 23007071
JJ Hospital: 9820021492
KEM hospital: 022-24136051
Nair hospital: 022-23085379
Meanwhile the online community has come together to provide resources in terms of phone numbers, as well as places to stay for stranded commuters. This Google document is being shared via Twitter, where people who are in a position to help out are adding their names, locations and phone numbers. This blog is also useful.
Related Articles
Those who want to contribute blood should contact Mr Shetty of Think Foundation at 09820146448. He has the details of the patients.
The hashtags #here2help and #needhelp are also in wide use on the site. Below is a curation from some of the #here2help tweets that people may still find useful:
@BloodAidPlease contact Mr Shetty of Think Foundation at 9820146448. has the details of the patients #mumbai
#Here2Help #MumbaiBlasts RT @jayblawgs: In S Bombay, there’s a hostel in Byculla called Seva Niketan. 23092934, 23093025, 23093057, 23093257
Anyone needs a ride from Lower Parel to Mahim? Get in touch with @nakulsud on 9920722186 #here2help”
@Kesh_1982 If taxis go off, feel free to call & stay back at Chembur with my family >>9820800507 is my no. #here2help #mum@Sengupta: For people stuck at Dadar: @VJTI hostel is available to stay in. Contact Suraj Kute @ +91 9975742595 #here2helpLots of traffic on the #Vashi bridge. Please avoid the route. #here2help#here2help mulund and vashi toll nakas have nakabandhi going on…
@ghaatidancer My blood group is B- and I know it’s quite rare. If anyone needs it, please let me know. #Mumbaiblasts #Here2Help
View names of the dead and injured here.
also read
From SRK to CM Yogi Adityanath, here are some of the biggest names who lost their Twitter Blue Ticks
Elon Musk's Twitter finally started removing legacy verified badges from users. While many journalists and content creators who refused to pay for Twitter Blue, some major celebrities, like Shah Rukh Khan and even the Pope have lost their verified badge.
Fixed it: Canadian public broadcaster CBC's Twitter account labelled '69% Government-funded Media'
Previously, the social media website showed CBC's Twitter account as '70% Government-funded Media" but Musk said, "Canadian Broadcasting Corp said they're "less than 70% government-funded", so we corrected the label'
‘My salary more than your...’: Woman's honest reply to startup founder goes viral
Walnut’s founder Roshan Patel shared a screenshot of the exchange he had with the engineer almost two years ago and stated that he still thinks about it, blurring the engineer’s name to protect her privacy.