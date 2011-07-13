As news trickles in from the Mumbai blasts, the following phone numbers will be of use to those seeking information:



Police Control Room Mumbai: 22621855 22621983, 22625020, 22641449, 22620111 etx 100

South Mumbai Region Control Room 23010032, 23007071

JJ Hospital: 9820021492

KEM hospital: 022-24136051

Nair hospital: 022-23085379

Meanwhile the online community has come together to provide resources in terms of phone numbers, as well as places to stay for stranded commuters. This Google document is being shared via Twitter, where people who are in a position to help out are adding their names, locations and phone numbers. This blog is also useful.

Those who want to contribute blood should contact Mr Shetty of Think Foundation at 09820146448. He has the details of the patients.

The hashtags #here2help and #needhelp are also in wide use on the site. Below is a curation from some of the #here2help tweets that people may still find useful:

@BloodAidPlease contact Mr Shetty of Think Foundation at 9820146448. has the details of the patients #mumbai

@KiranKS #Here2Help #MumbaiBlasts RT @jayblawgs : In S Bombay, there’s a hostel in Byculla called Seva Niketan. 23092934, 23093025, 23093057, 23093257 Anyone needs a ride from Lower Parel to Mahim? Get in touch with @nakulsud on 9920722186 #here2help”

@Kesh_1982 If taxis go off, feel free to call & stay back at Chembur with my family >>9820800507 is my no. #here2help #mum @Sengupta : For people stuck at Dadar: @VJTI hostel is available to stay in. Contact Suraj Kute @ +91 9975742595 #here2help @Linkinpepper Salman Shamsi Lots of traffic on the #Vashi bridge. Please avoid the route. #here2help @HemanttMittal Dr.Hemant Mittal #here2help mulund and vashi toll nakas have nakabandhi going on… @ghaatidancer My blood group is B- and I know it’s quite rare. If anyone needs it, please let me know. #Mumbaiblasts #Here2Help

