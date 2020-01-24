You are here:
Hemant Soren to expand four-member Jharkhand cabinet today; govt can add another eight ministers as per rules

Politics Press Trust of India Jan 24, 2020 07:54:15 IST

  • As per the constitutional provision, Jharkhand can have a maximum of 12 ministers, including the chief minister

  • The Jharkhand Cabinet already has three ministers — two from Congress and one from RJD — apart from the chief minister

  • JMM general secretary Suprio Bhattacharya confirmed that cabinet expansion will take place on Friday at 1 pm at Birsa Mandap in the Raj Bhavan

3Ranchi: Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren will expand his four-member cabinet on Friday.

Earlier on Thursday, Soren called on Governor Droupadi Murmu at the Raj Bhavan.

JMM chief Hemant Soren. PTI

"The cabinet will be expanded tomorrow at 1 pm at Birsa Mandap in the Raj Bhavan," an official told PTI.

JMM general secretary Suprio Bhattacharya confirmed the cabinet expansion.

As per the constitutional provision, Jharkhand can have a maximum of 12 ministers, including the chief minister. The previous Raghubar Das government had left one berth vacant throughout its term.

Soren took oath as the 11th chief minister of Jharkhand on December 29 at the Morahbadi ground with a galaxy of leaders, including West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, in attendance.

Along with Soren, three ministers — two from the Congress and one from the RJD — also took the oath that day.

The JMM-Congress-RJD had a pre-poll alliance and won 47 of 81 seats, dethroning the BJP in the November-December assembly elections.

