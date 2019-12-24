Hemant Soren meets Jharkhand governor Droupadi Murmu, stakes claim to form govt; oath ceremony on 29 Dec, says JMM

Ranchi: JMM working president Hemant Soren on Tuesday met Jharkhand Governor Droupadi Murmu and staked claim to form government in the state.

Earlier in the day, he was formally elected as the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) legislature party leader.

Soren, accompanied by leaders of his party, the Congress and RJD — which comprised the opposition alliance in the assembly polls — called on the governor at Raj Bhavan to stake claim to form government.

He will take oath as the chief minister on 29 December at 1 pm, JMM general secretary Suprio Bhattacharya said.

The opposition combine had bagged 47 seats (JMM 30, Congress 16 and RJD 1) in the state's 81-member Assembly.

