HD Kumaraswamy wins Karnataka Assembly floor test unanimously after BJP MLAs stage walkout

Karnataka chief minister HD Kumaraswamy on Friday won the floor test in Karnataka Assembly unanimously by voice vote after BJP MLAs walked out of the Assembly.

During his speech in the Karnataka Assembly, Kumaraswamy asserted that the Congress-JD(S) coalition government would complete its five-year tenure.

He also said he was conscious that he was not running a majority government.

"I am also pained that the people have not placed their trust on me," he said as he moved the motion seeking a vote of confidence, apparently referring to his party JD(S) not being given a clear mandate by the voters.

He said, "We will be stable for five years. We will work for the people. We are not here to fulfil our personal interests."

Kumaraswamy said neither he nor the Deve Gowda family ever hankered after power and pointed out that they had spent much of their political life in the Opposition.

"I am not hankering after power...nor my (Gowda) family...we have spent much of our political life in the opposition," he added.

Kumaraswamy also said there was a "blot" on JD(S) supremo and former prime minister HD Deve Gowda after he joined hands with the BJP to form a coalition government in 2006.

But he was now relieved that the "blot" had been removed (with the formation of a coalition government with the Congress).

He also said the government was committed to a waiver of farm loans as promised during the elections.

The legislators of the saffron party walked out of the Assembly soon after BS Yeddyurappa finished his speech against the Congress-JD(S) government.

In his speech, Yeddyurappa alleged that there are several charges of corruption against the Gowda family. He warned that the JD(S) had betrayed BJP in the past and may do the same with Congress, according to CNN-News18.

Earlier, Yeddyurappa was recognised as the Leader of the Opposition in the Assembly.

Newly-elected Speaker KR Ramesh Kumar made the announcement shortly after his election as the presiding officer of the House.

Govind Karjol would be the deputy Opposition leader, Kumar said.

Congress' KR Ramesh Kumar was unanimously elected the Speaker of the Karnataka Assembly after BJP candidate S Suresh Kumar pulled out of the race.

As the House met and pro-tem speaker KG Bopaiah took up the matter, BJP's Sunil Kumar stood up and said he was not moving the motion proposing Suresh Kumar for the Speaker's post. Suresh Kumar then said, "I accept it."

Ramesh Kumar's name was then proposed by former chief minister and Congress Legislature Party leader Siddaramaiah and seconded by Deputy Chief Minister G Parameshwara.

The motion was unanimously adopted by the House. Kumaraswamy and Yeddyurappa escorted Ramesh Kumar to the chair.

The move by the BJP, which is the single largest party with 104 MLAs, apparently came because it failed to muster the support of additional lawmakers required for the victory of its candidate.

The Congress-JD(S) combine got the support of 117 members.

