HD Kumaraswamy tells JD(S) workers to be prepared for fresh elections in Karnataka; party to contest on all 17 seats if by-polls happen

In yet another twist of events in Karnataka amid the ongoing tussle between the Opposition — Congress and JD(S) — and the ruling BS Yediruappa government, former chief minister HD Kumaraswamy told party workers on Saturday to be prepared for by-polls, as JD(S) is likely to field candidates in all the 17 constituencies, or to expect fresh elections in the state.

He also said that he was sure that the present BJP government 'will not stay for long'.

HD Kumaraswamy,JD(S) to party workers, in Mandya: Be prepared for elections very soon, may happen on the 17 seats (constituencies of disqualified MLAs) or elections may even happen on all 224 constituencies. I am sure that this(Karnataka Govt) will not stay for long. (3.8.19) pic.twitter.com/YN2xacXABs — ANI (@ANI) August 4, 2019

The former chief minister was addressing party workers at KR Pet in Mandya district on Saturday when he made these remarks while reacting to the party workers who said the JD(S) should reject an alliance with Congress.

According to The Hindu, he also stated that the objective of forming an alliance with the Congress was to keep the BJP and its communal politics at bay, while lashing out at current chief minister Yediyurappa for adopting 'treacherous means to usurp power'.

He had also claimed earlier on Saturday, in Hassan, that he became the chief minister "accidentally", and said he is satisfied as he was able to work towards the development of the state while heading the 14-month-tenure of Congress-JD(S) government.

"I am thinking of going away from politics. I came to politics accidentally. I became the chief minister accidentally. God gave me the opportunity to become the chief minister twice.

Kumaraswamy resigned as Karnataka's chief minister on 26 July after the coalition government lost the trust vote, which got 99 votes as against 105. Following his resignation, Yediyurappa took oath as the new chief minister of the state.

The coalition became a minority after 17 rebel MLAs from Congress and JD(S) withdrew support and were subsequently disqualified by then-Speaker KR Ramesh Kumar under the anti-defection law.

With inputs from agencies