HD Kumaraswamy likely to seek trust vote on Thursday: What are floor tests, confidence and no-confidence motions?

The Supreme Court is set to pronounce its order on Wednesday on the pleas of 15 rebel Karnataka MLAs seeking a direction for Speaker KR Ramesh Kumar to accept their resignations and not proceed with the application for their disqualification.

During the hearing on Tuesday, senior advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi, appearing for the Speaker, submitted that the Speaker can take decision on both the issues — disqualification and resignation — if asked by Wednesday.

After BJP's refusal to participate in the Assembly proceedings forced the Speaker to adjourn the House till Thursday, senior Congress leader Siddaramaiah had told reporters that the trust vote will take place at 11 am on 18 July.

Though the Speaker is yet to take a call on the same, reports had quoted him as telling the floor leaders that he will take up the trust vote after the Supreme Court delivers its verdict on the rebel MLAs case. This means that if the judgment is out in the case on Wednesday, Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy is likely to go for the floor test on Thursday itself.

Here's a look at what the terms related to the development mean:

Floor test

Floor test is a term used for the test of the majority. If there are doubts against the chief minister, the governor can ask him to prove his majority in the House. In case of a coalition government, the chief minister may be asked to move a vote of confidence and win a majority.

In the absence of a clear majority, when there is more than one individual staking claim to form the government, the governor may call for a special session to see who has the majority to form the government. Some legislators may be absent or choose not to vote. The numbers are then considered based only on those MLAs who were present to vote.

Confidence motion

A confidence motion, or a vote of confidence, or a trust vote, is sought by the government in power on the floor of the House.

In the case of Karnataka, Kumaraswamy had last week told the Speaker that he was ready to seek a trust vote or face a no-confidence motion during the session which will go on till 26 July. "After all these developments, I am seeking your permission and time to prove the majority in this session," he told Ramesh Kumar in the Assembly. It is now the Speaker who has to schedule the trust vote.

No-confidence motion

A no-confidence motion, or vote of no-confidence, or a no-trust vote, can be sought by any House member to express that they no longer have confidence in the government.

According to the rules of procedure and conduct of business in Karnataka Assembly, the Speaker may allot a day or days or part of a day for the discussion of the motion. The Karnataka BJP had on Tuesday submitted a petition to the Speaker stating its decision to move a no-confidence motion.

The Congress-JDS coalition government is under threat of being reduced to minority as 16 of their MLAs resigned from the Assembly while two Independents, too, withdrew their support to the alliance and aligned with the BJP.

In the 225-member assembly, the ruling coalition's total strength is 116 (Congress-78, JD(S)-37 and BSP-1), besides the Speaker. With the support of the two Independents, the BJP has 107 MLAs in the 224-member House. The Speaker, too, has a vote.

It is not known if the Speaker will accept the resignations of the MLAs before the trust vote, which will affect the total strength of the House.

Full timeline of Karnataka political crisis

