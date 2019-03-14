HD Deve Gowda says grandson Prajwal Revanna will contest from Hassan for 2019 Lok Sabha election

Bengaluru: Former Prime Minister and JD(S) chief HD Deve Gowda on Thursday officially declared his grandson Prajwal Revanna as the party's candidate for Hassan Lok Sabha seat.

"With your blessings and blessings of Channakeshava God, I have chosen Prajapati Revanna from Hassan," he said in a party workers' meeting held at Mudalahippe village in Holenarsipur taluk.

An emotional Gowda asserted that he is not practising nepotism.

"I have given priority to all. We made Lingayat leader MLC in Sakleshpur. But the allegation is that I am only providing seats to my sons and grandsons. I will work until my body has strength. I do not waste my time," he added.

The name of Prajwal Revanna, son of State Public Works Minister HD Revanna, was doing rounds for the candidature. Though Gowda himself hinted at fielding his grandson for the polls several times, this is the first time a formal announcement has been made.

Karnataka, with 28 Lok Sabha seats will go for polls in two phases. While 14 seats will go to the polls in phase 2 on 18 April, the rest 14 will vote in phase 3 on 23 April.

